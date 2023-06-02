College Roundup: Grand Valley's O'Malley an All-American again

Klaudia O’Malley has done a lot of running a lot of different places.
The McBain native and Grand Valley State University senior/sophomore had never run at high altitudes, though, before.
After doing it a handful of times last weekend, it’s safe to say she’s not a fan.
O’Malley and a number of her Grand Valley State teammates wrapped up the season at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships May 25-27 in Pueblo, Colorado.
Pubelo sits 4,692 feet above sea level and is on the front range of the Rocky Mountains. In contrast, Cadillac sits 1,309 feet above sea level.
That’s quite the difference in altitude making the air that much thinner.
“It was definitely an adjustment and I definitely felt it in my (1,500-meter) prelim race,” O’Malley said. “My whole body was just dead after the race.
“Some of the teams went out there early to try and adjust some but our coach didn’t let us do that.”
Still, O’Malley ran a 4:28.62 on Thursday in the first round of prelims for the 1,500 to move her into Saturday evening’s finals. She was seeded at 4:19.43, good for third place going into the event.
“By the finals, I felt like I was a little more adjusted,” she said. “You didn’t have a second gear is the way I would describe it.”
O’Malley said the pack went out really slow for the first chunk of the race and was a round at 2:15 in the first 800 meters. It picked up from there, though, with an all-out sprint on the fourth and final lap.
That lap was a 1:04 for O’Malley and she finished sixth overall at 4:39.07 to earn All-American status.
“That last lap really affected my legs and I was just dead at the end,” she said. “I was expecting to place higher but a bunch of girls who run at higher altitudes beat me.
“I felt really fit going in but All-American is All-American so I guess I can’t complain.”
Two hours later, O’Malley was back on the track for the 5,000 where she took 13th overall at 17:19.84.
“The 5,000 has always felt like a death march to me,” O’Malley laughed. “This was maybe the first year I felt decently good about it, though.
“I was already so dead from the 1,500. Some of the girls went out way too fast and I couldn’t hang on to them. I wasn’t too upset about that race.”
Meanwhile, O’Malley’s college career was at a crossroads earlier this spring.
She graduated earlier in May with her bachelor’s degree and had looked at some NCAA Division I schools like Wisconsin, Iowa State, Alabama and Michigan State before decided to stay at Grand Valley where she was accepted into the occupational therapy school for her post-graduate work.
It’s a two-year master’s degree program and O’Malley has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining with the extra year from the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) wrapped up her first collegiate season competing in the 10,000-meter run at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 24-26 in Marion, Indiana.
Harding took 33rd overall in a time of 39:27.03 in the 10K on May 24.
