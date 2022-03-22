- Aquinas College junior Hunter Morrison
- (Reed City H.S.) picked up a win as the Saints beat Indiana-Kokomo 5-0 on Wednesday. Morrison allowed no runs on no hits and a walk in three innings of relief.
- West Texas A&M University sophomore
- (Cadillac H.S) pitched 6.2 innings in the Buffaloes’ 9-8 loss in 10 innings to Oklahoma Christian on Friday. He allowed four earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out eight.
- Hope College freshman Olivia Bellows
- (Lake City H.S.) is part of a national championship. The Flying Dutch beat Trine 57-52 in the NCAA Division III National Tournament semifinals Thursday in Pittsburgh and then beat Wisconsin-Whitewater 71-58 in the championship game on Saturday.
- Trine University junior
- (Lake City H.S.) recorded a rebound, an assist and a steal in the Thunder’s 57-52 loss to Hope College in the NCAA Division III National Tournament semifinals on Thursday.
- Aquinas College junior Aiden Raffaele
- (Cadillac H.S.) finished tied for 46th place with a two-day total of 171 at the Lawrence Tech Spring Break Invitational March 10-11 at the Grand National Golf Club in Opelika, Ala.
- Lake Superior State University junior goaltender Autumn Fosmore
- (Cadillac H.S.) and her teammates went 2-1 in the ACHA Division 2 National Tournament last week in St. Louis, Missouri.
- The Lakers beat Villanova 22-1 on Tuesday as Fosmore stopped 10 of the 11 shots she faced.
- Lake State beat Rowan 8-1 on Wednesday with Fosmore stopping 16 of the 17 shots she faced.
Boston College eliminated the Lakers with a 4-1 victory on Thursday.
Fosmore stopped 34 of the 38 shots she faced.
College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level
