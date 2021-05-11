Baseball
• Indian Hills Community College sophomore pitcher Maddux Hoaglund (Cadillac H.S.) threw a six-inning shutout against Southwestern CC in the opening round of the NJCAA Region XI tournament Sunday.
He allowed two hits and three walks while striking out nine in improving his record to 7-0 this season.
Indian Hills (37-12 overall) advances to the Regional Finals later this week against top-seeded Iowa Western.
Football
• Albion College sophomore running back Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) earned Second Team All-MIAA honors. Jones-Price totaled 163 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in the shortened spring season.
Softball
• Hope College senior Morgann Kanouse (Cadillac H.S.) recorded five hits, including a double and a home run, and three RBIs in the Flying Dutch's four games in the MIAA tournament.
Hope finished the season at 25-11 and as co-MIAA champs.
Track and Field
• Aquinas College freshman Seager Wiltzer (McBain H.S.) finished 12th in a time of 16.63 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles prelims at the WHAC Outdoor Championships.
On the women's side, sophomore Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took 12t in the pole vault at 2.75 meters.
• Dallas Baptist University sophomore Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11:15.72 at the Lone Star Conference Championships at West Texas A&M. She also took fifth in the 1,500 in 5:00.17.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Klaudia O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took second in the 1,500-meter run in 4:37.94 at the GLIAC Outdoor Championships. Junior Elizabeth Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the discus at 145-feet, 9-inches and 12th in the shot put at 39-1.25.
• Hope College sophomore Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the pole vault at 4.00 meters at MIAA Field Day.
On the women's side, junior Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) took third in the long jump at 5.00 meters and eighth in the triple jump at 9.72 meters.
• Lake Superior State University junior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.05 seconds at the GLIAC Outdoor Championships. He also ran a leg of the 400-meter relay that took fourth in 42.93 seconds and the 1600 relay that took ninth in 3:32.25.
