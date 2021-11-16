College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded 11 points, four rebounds and an assist in the Lakers’ 61-54 win over Missouri-St. Louis on Friday.
She also had eight points, nine rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block in a 62-32 win over Maryville on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded seven points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Lakers’ 66-63 win over Alma College’s JV on Thursday.
Freshman teammate Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) added two points and seven rebounds.
• Spring Arbor University senior Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded eight points, six rebounds and two steals in the Cougars’ 85-83 win over Great Lakes Christian College on Saturday.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded four points, five assists and a steal in the Thunder’s 93-33 win over Kenyon on Saturday.
She also had nine points, a rebound and an assist in an 88-42 win over Denison on Sunday.
• Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 186th in a time of 23:52 at the NCAA Division I Great Lakes Regional Meet Friday in Evansville, Ind.
• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 61st with 998 totals pins in the Roto Grip Raider Classic in Beavercreek, Ohio
• Albion College junior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded 90 yards on 17 carries in the Britons’ 34-7 win over Alma College on Saturday. He also caught four passes for 27 yards.
Albion (9-1 overall) hosts Wisconsin-LaCrosse in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Nov. 20.
• Colgate University junior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded three tackles in the Red Raiders’ 20-13 win over Lafayette on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore lineman Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) started at left guard in the Lakers’ 42-0 win over Davenport University on Saturday.
Grand Valley (9-1 overall) hosts Lindenwood in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament on Nov. 20.
• Olivet College senior defensive back Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) recorded a tackle and a pass break-up in the Comets’ 49-7 win over Kalamazoo College on Saturday.
Senior teammate Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) started at center in the win.
• East Stroudsburg University senior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a kill, 33 assists, three aces, two blocks and 19 digs in the Warriors’ 3-0 win over Bloomsburg on Friday.
She also had seven kills, 25 assists, a block and eight digs in a 3-0 win over Lock Haven to wrap up the regular season on Saturday.
• University of New Haven freshman Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 20 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and 15 digs in the Chargers’ 3-0 win over Assumption on Tuesday.
She also had 11 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and 25 digs in a 3-1 loss to Bentley on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.