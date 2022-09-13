• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took 45th in 19:52 at the Indiana Wesleyan University Twilight Invitational on Friday.
On the men’s side, junior Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took 145th in 28:26.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 66th in a time of 20:22 at the Indiana Wesleyan Twilight Invitational Friday.
On the men’s side, sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 63rd in 26:48.
• Ferris State University senior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took first in a time of 26:53 at the Bulldogs’ Ray Helsing Invitational on Saturday. Wirth was named the GLIAC’s Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week for his efforts.
On the women’s side, freshman Reese Ensing (McBain H.S.) took 37th in 22:33.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 15th in 23:31 at the Calvin Knight Invitational on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 51st in a time of 24:17 at the Ferris State Ray Helsing Invitational on Saturday.
• Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took 21st in a time of 20:59 at the Ferris State Ray Helsing Invitational on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Shelby Cade (Buckley H.S.) took 68th in a time of 20:26 at the Indiana Wesleyan Twilight Invitational on Friday.
• Albion College senior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball nine times for 93 yards in the Britons’ 51-2 win over Bluffton on Saturday. He also caught two passes for 17 yards.
• Alma College senior defensive back Trever Salani (Manton H.S.) recorded six tackles in the Scots’ 49-7 win over Manchester on Saturday. Freshman defensive tackle Blake Swiger (Cadillac H.S.) also recorded a pair of tackles while freshman defensive back Aden Gurden (Cadillac H.S.) recorded one tackle.
• Colgate University senior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Raiders’ 21-18 win over Maine on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech sophomore Ben Marion (Lake City H.S.) recorded seven tackles, including two for a loss in the Huskies’ 32-6 loss to St. Thomas on Saturday.
• Northwood University sophomore defensive lineman Owen Bontekoe (McBain H.S.) recorded two tackles, including one for a loss in the Timberwolves’ 38-0 win over Madonna on Saturday.
• Olivet College senior offensive lineman Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) started at center in the Comets’ 54-14 win over Eureka on Saturday. Olivet totaled 582 yards of offense in the contest.
• Cleary University freshman Mekhi Harris (McBain NMC) recorded an assist in the Cougars’ 4-1 win over Ohio Christian on Saturday.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded four aces and 13 digs in a pair of matches at the Aquinas/Cornerstone Classic.
• University of New Haven sophomore Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 47 kills, six assists, six digs, four blocks and 57 digs in the Chargers’ three matches in the Wildcat Regional Invitational at Wilmington University.
Brown was named the Northeast 10 Conference’s Player of the Week for her efforts.
• Northwood University freshman Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 20 assists, an ace and five digs in the Timberwolves’ 3-0 win over Alma College on Tuesday.
She also had two kills, 41 assists, four aces and six digs in a 3-1 win over Lake Erie on Friday while also recording two kills, 25 digs, three aces and five digs in a 3-0 win over Ursuline on Saturday.
