Basketball
• Mid Michigan Community College freshman Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) recorded seven points and three rebounds in the Lakers' 78-70 loss to Lansing CC on Wednesday. Sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) had three rebounds and an assist.
Brooks had two points, three rebounds and two assists in a 90-78 loss to Muskegon on Saturday while Andrade added two points, two rebounds and a steal.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 13 points and three rebounds in the Red Raider's 86-82 loss to Concordia, Neb., on Wednesday.
He also had 14 points, five rebounds, an assist and a block in a 76-64 win over Hastings on Saturday.
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded two assists and a rebound in the Warriors' 80-76 win over Aquinas on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded three points, three rebounds, a block and an assist in the Cougars' 80-71 win over Huntington on Tuesday. He also had a rebound and a block in a 75-60 win over Mount Vernon Nazarene on Saturday.
• Trine University freshman Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded four points and two rebounds in the Thunder's 56-33 win over Calvin on Wednesday.
Bowling
• Aquinas College freshman Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 17th with scores of 224-236-186-159—805 in the fourth WHAC Jamboree Saturday in Plymouth. Foster's average for the four frames was 201.25 pins.
Indoor Track & Field
• Alma College freshman Tim Carlington (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:07.59 at the Aquinas College Quad on Friday.
• Aquinas College sophomore Zach Flint (Manton H.S) took first in the pole vault at 13-feet, 9.25-inches and freshman Seager Wiltzer (McBain H.S.) took fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.04 seconds and third in the long jump at 20-5 at the Saints' quad on Friday.
On the women's side, senior Autumn Fedorowicz (Manton H.S.) took 11th in the 600-meter run in 2:00.13 while sophomore Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took third in the pole vault at 8-feet, 9-inches.
• Cornerstone University senior Mara VanOrder (Evart H.S.) took fifth in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.88 at the IWU Midwest Classic on Saturday.
• Dallas Baptist University sophomore Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took 11th in the 5,000-meter run in 18:14.04 at the Pittsburg State Invitational on Saturday.
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 36th in the mile in a time of 4:35.50 at the Grand Valley State Mike Lints Open.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 43-feet, 8-inches at the Lakers' Mike Lints Open.
On the men's side, sophomore Kalob Bellows (Lake City H.S.) took 12th in the 600-meter run in 1:26.92 and 35th in the 200-meter dash in 23.88 seconds. Freshman Keegan O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took 18th in the mile in 4:21.72.
• Hope College sophomore Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) took seventh in the 60-meter dash in 8.42 seconds, eighth in the 200 dash in 28.74 seconds and fifth in the long jump at 15-feet, 9.5-inches at the Aquinas quad on Friday.
On the men's side, freshman Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took fifth in the pole vault at 12-feet, 9.5-inches and senior Jager Haan (McBain NMC) took second in the long jump at 20-7.25.
• Olivet College freshman Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) took 37th in the 400-meter dash in 55.14 seconds at the Grand Valley State Mike Lints Open.
Skiing
• University of Michigan freshman Alex Netzley (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the giant slalom in 44.40 seconds and third in the slalom at 57.04 seconds at the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association's Week 3 races at Crystal Mountain over the weekend.
Freshman Leo Lavigne (Cadillac H.S.) took third in GS at 45.45 and fourth in slalom at 58.86.
