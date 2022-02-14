• Aquinas College junior Hunter Morrison (Reed City H.S.) picked up the win with four innings of relief work in the Saints’ 13-3 victory over Grace (Ind.) College Friday in Hoover, Ala. He allowed no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out four.
• Grace Christian University junior Emily Libey (Reed City H.S.) recorded nine points, four rebounds and two assists in the Tigers’ 63-58 win over Spring Arbor on Feb. 7.
She had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 68-51 win over Lincoln Christian University on Friday and 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal in a 76-58 loss to Finlandia on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded 14 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, three blocks and a steal in the Lakers’ 50-42 win over Northern Michigan on Thursday.
She also had 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 61-45 win over Michigan Tech on Saturday.
• Great Lakes Christian College sophomore Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) recorded two points and two assists in the Crusaders’ 67-51 loss to Lincoln Christian on Saturday.
• Hope College freshman Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded four points and an assist in the Flying Dutch’s 89-41 win over Alma College on Tuesday.
She added two points, a rebound and a block in an 81-52 win over Calvin on Wednesday before recording four points and a rebound in a 94-44 win over Olivet on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) recorded six points, five rebounds and an assist in the Lakers’ 76-64 loss to Ancilla College on Feb. 7. Freshman Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) had two points and four rebounds.
Andrade had six points, six rebounds and an assist in a 65-61 loss to Lake Michigan College on Wednesday while McGillis had 13 points, four rebounds and a steal.
Andrade had six points, three rebounds and a steal in a 72-60 win over Ancilla on Saturday while McGillis added six points, three rebounds and a steal.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded five points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in the Lakers’ 78-70 win over Lake Michigan College on Wednesday. Freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) added two points and a rebound.
Agema had 15 points, six rebounds, an assist and two steals in a 99-55 win over Ancilla on Saturday while Nederhood added 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded seven points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Thunder’s 57-48 win over Albion on Feb. 7.
She had five points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals in an 80-35 win over Kalamazoo on Wednesday before recording eight points, two rebounds and two assists in a 65-47 win over Calvin on Saturday.
• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took second overall with a four-game score of 916 pins, good for a 229-score average in the Scotty Classic in Alma. Foster bowled a 256, 236, 226 and 202 in his four games.
Aquinas took second as a team.
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Autumn Fosmore (Cadillac H.S.) stopped 17 of 19 shots in the Lakers’ ACHA Division 2 win over Michigan State, 5-2, on Friday. She also recorded 26 saves in a 3-2 win over Aquinas’ ACHA Division 1 team on Saturday.
• Marian University sophomore Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist in the Sabres’ 6-2 win over Finlandia on Saturday.
• Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 63rd in the 800-meter run in 2:26.12 at the at Grand Valley State Big Meet on Friday.
She also ran a leg of the Eagles’ 1600-meter relay team that took 12th in 3:59.47.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 63rd in the 3,000-meter run in 9:40.44 at the GVSU Big Meet on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took first in the mile in 4:44.97 and ran a leg of the distance medley relay that took first in 11:31.14 in the Lakers’ Big Meet.
Freshman Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took seventh in the third heat of the 3,000-meter run in 10:33.69.
• Hope College junior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the pole vault at 4.20 meters at the WHAC vs. MIAA Challenge.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took 35th in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.89 seconds at the Grand Valley State Big Meet on Friday.
• Rochester University freshman Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took 20th in a time of 2:38.46 at the Reggie Thomas Classic Indoor Classic Track Meet at Tiffin University.
