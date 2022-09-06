• Michigan State University freshman Noah Morrow (Manton H.S.) took 16th in a time of 15:59 at the Jeff Drenth Invitational Friday in Shepherd.
• Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took second in a time of 21:13 at the St. Clair County Community College Skippers Invitational on Friday.
• Albion College senior running back Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball nine times for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Britons’ 52-0 win over Carthage on Saturday. He also caught one pass for 11 yards.
Albion hosts Bluffton University on Saturday.
• Alma College freshman defensive tackle Blake Swiger (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three tackles in the Scots’ 16-13 win over Ohio Northern on Saturday.
Alma hosts Manchester University on Saturday.
• Colgate University senior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded three tackles and an interception in the Raiders’ 41-10 loss to Stanford on Saturday.
• Aquinas College freshman Harry Chipman (Cadillac H.S.) shot a two-day score of 117 (83-84) to tie for the 50th at the Ted Barclay Invitational at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded a kill, two assists, 14 digs and four aces in the Golden Eagles’ four matches in the Bellevue Tournament. Cornerstone won all four matches.
• University of New Haven sophomore Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 50 kills, two assists, eight aces, three blocks and 39 digs in the Chargers’ four matches in the Hyatt Place Bash at the Beach in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday and Saturday. New Haven went 1-3 in the tournament.
• Northwood University freshman Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) recorded seven kills, 133 assists, six aces and 25 digs in the Timberwolves’ four matches Friday and Saturday at Wayne State.
Northwood went 2-2 over the two days.
