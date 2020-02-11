Basketball
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded five points and two assists in the Lakers' 81-80 win over Grand Rapids CC on Wednesday. Freshman Henrique Andrade had four points, a rebound and a steal, as well.
Brooks had five points and four assists in an 88-59 win over Lake Michigan College on Saturday while Andrade added three points and an assist.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 16 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Red Raiders' 89-82 win over Dordt on Wednesday.
He also had four points, three rebounds and a block in an 83-73 win over Doane on Saturday.
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded a rebound and a steal in the Warriors' 81-67 loss to Cornerstone on Saturday.
Bowling
• Aquinas College freshman Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 30th with scores of 191, 169, 190 and 228 for a 778 series at the Alma College Open on Saturday.
Cross Country
• Saginaw Valley State University senior Kinzie Sikkema (Marion H.S.) earned GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team honors.
Football
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) earned GLIAC All-Academic Team honors.
• Michigan Tech junior Taylor Pelton (Reed City H.S.) earned GLIAC All-Academic Team honors.
• Northwood University junior Dominic Cataldo (Cadillac H.S.) earned GLIAC All-Academic Team honors.
Indoor Track and Field
• Aquinas College freshman Seager Wiltzer (McBain H.S.) took third in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.95 seconds at the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Classic.
On the women's side, sophomore Kennedy Pollington took sixth in the pole vault at 9-feet, 9-inches while senior Autumn Fedorowicz (Manton H.S.) took eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:59.06
• Cornerstone University senior Mara VanOrder (Evart H.S.) took sixth in the high jump at 4-feet, 11-inches at the GR Sports Hall of Fame Classic.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the shot put at 43-feet, 11.25-inches at the Akron Invitational.
• Lake Superior State University junior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took 21st in the shot put at 34-feet, 9-inches and 39th in the weight throw at 35-6 at the Hillsdale Wide Track Open.
On the men's side, sophomore Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took 13th in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.85 seconds and ran a leg of the 1600-meter relay that took 12th in 3:42.57.
• Northern Michigan University freshman Mari McClure (Lake City H.S.) took 13th in the pole at 9-feet, 4.25-inches at the Wisconsin-Stevens Point Big Dawg Invitational.
• Olivet College freshman Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) took 22nd in the 200-meter dash in 23.94 seconds at the Hillsdale Wide Track Open.
Skiing
• University of Michigan freshman Alex Netzley (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the slalom in 53.55 seconds and fourth in the giant slalom in 42.89 seconds at the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association's Week 4 races at Crystal Mountain.
Freshman teammate Leo Lavigne (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the slalom in 54.43 seconds.
Soccer
• Saginaw Valley State University senior Abby Divozzo (Cadillac H.S.) earned GLIAC All-Academic Team honors.
