• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) bowled games of 198, 204, 238, 190, 179, 188 to take 38th in the two-day American Heartland Bowling Association tournament over the weekend in Canton.
Freshman teammate Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac H.S.) bowled games of 204, 222, 164 and 265 to finish 59th.
• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 57th in a time of 22:30 at the Mid-American Conference championships Saturday in Athens, Ohio.
• Albion College senior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded 53 yards on 13 carries in the Britons’ 37-9 win over Adrian College on Saturday. He also caught two passes for eight yards.
• Colgate University senior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Red Raiders’ 13-7 win over Bucknell on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech sophomore Ben Marion (Lake City H.S.) recorded one tackle in the Huskies’ 42-7 loss to Grand Valley State on Saturday.
• Northwood University sophomore defensive lineman Owen Bontekoe (McBain H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Timberwolves’ 48-3 loss to Tiffin on Saturday.
• Marian University senior Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist in the Sabres’ 1-1 tie against Concordia-Wisconsin on Saturday.
• Michigan State University sophomore Oakley Mickelson (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a goal and an assist in the Spartans 11-0 win over Davenport on Friday.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded an ace and two digs in the Golden Eagles’ 3-1 win over Rochester on Wednesday.
• University of New Haven sophomore Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 15 kills, an ace, a block and 18 assists in the Chargers’ 3-1 loss to Adelphi on Tuesday.
She also had 17 kills, four assists, three aces, a block and 18 digs in a 3-1 win over Southern Connecticut State on Friday.
• Northwood University freshman Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four kills, 51 assists, three aces and eight digs in the Timberwolves’ 3-1 loss to Findlay on Tuesday.
She had a kill, 12 assists and five digs in a 3-0 loss to Trevecca Nazarene on Friday along with three kills, 36 assists, an ace and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Kentucky Wesleyan on Saturday.
• Rochester University freshman Jersey Scott (McBain H.S.) recorded a kill and two digs in the Warriors’ 3-1 loss to Cornerstone on Wednesday.
She also had two aces in a 3-0 loss to Indiana Tech on Friday to go along with an ace and three digs in a 3-2 loss to Northwestern Ohio on Saturday.
