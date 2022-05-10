- Aquinas College freshman Blake Whetstone
- (McBain H.S.) took ninth in the high jump at 5-feet, 8.75-inches at the WHAC Championships in Ann Arbor.
On the women’s side, sophomore Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took 13th in the pole vault at 8-4.25.
Cornerstone University freshman Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took 10th in the 800-meter run in 1:59.84 and 16th in the javelin throw at 123-feet, 7-inches at the WHAC Championships in Ann Arbor. He also ran a leg of the 3200 relay that took second in 7:45.35. Freshman Logan Churchill
- (Pine River H.S.) took seventh in the 1,500 in 4:09.36 and 21st in the 800 in 2:05.22.
On the women’s side, freshman Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 19th in the 400 dash in 1:02.59 and 18th in the 200 dash in 27.82 seconds.
Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta
- (Cadillac H.S.) took 20th in the 800-meter run in 2:23.20 at the Len Paddock Open at the University of Michigan.
- Ferris State University sophomore
- (Reed City H.S.) took 10th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:37.92 at the GLIAC Championships in Allendale.
- Grand Valley State University sophomore
- (McBain H.S.) took second in the 1,500-meter run in 4:34.12 at the GLIAC Championships in Allendale.
Sophomore teammate Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the 3000 steeplechase in 10:56.72 and senior Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) was third in the discus at 145-feet, 9-inches.
Hope College junior Zach Elmore
- (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the pole vault at 4.45 meters at the MIAA Championships at Albion College.
On the women’s side, senior Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) took 11th in the long jump at 4.62 meters and 11th in the triple jump at 8.79 meters.
Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens
- (Cadillac H.S.) took fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.03 seconds and seventh in the 400 hurdles in 58.27 seconds at the GLIAC Championships in Allendale. He also ran a leg of the 1,600 relay that took seventh in 3:29.81.
On the women’s side, senior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took 13th in the hammer throw at 89-feet, 11-inches, 13th in the shot put at 34-9.5 and 19th in the discus at 95-0.
Northern Michigan University freshman Mari McClure
- (Lake City H.S.) took eighth in the pole vault at 10-feet, 7.5-inches at the GLIAC Championships in Allendale.
- Rochester University freshman
- (Cadillac H.S.) took 10th in the 1,500-meter run in 5:31.21 at the WHAC Championships in Ann Arbor.
College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level
sports@cadillacnews.com
Marc Vieau
Sports Editor
