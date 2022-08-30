College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded a kill, an assist and a dig in the Golden Eagles’ 3-1 loss to tournament host Montana Tech on Friday.
She had an ace and two digs in a 3-1 loss to Rocky Mountain Saturday morning before picking up a kill and a dig in a 3-2 win over Bushnell Saturday afternoon.
• New Haven University sophomore Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 16 kills, an assist, five aces and 10 digs in the Chargers’ 3-1 win over Queens on Friday morning. She added 14 kills, an assist, two aces, two blocks and 16 digs in a 3-2 win over Bridgeport on Friday afternoon before recording 17 kills, an assist and 21 digs in a 3-1 loss to Charleston Saturday morning.
Brown also had 12 kills, two assists, two aces, a block and eight digs in a 3-0 loss to Molloy on Saturday, as well.
• Northwood University freshman setter Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) dished out 11 assists in the Timberwolves’ 3-0 win over Fayetteville State on Friday and she also had four assists in a 3-0 loss to Clarion later in the day.
Brines had eight assists in a 3-0 loss to Palm Beach Atlantic on Saturday before recording three kills, 37 assists, two aces and four digs in a 3-0 win over Shippensburg later in the day.
