College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Lake Superior State University junior Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) recorded two points and two assists in the Lakers’ 88-51 win over Alma College in an exhibition game Sunday.
• Spring Arbor University senior Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded five points and a rebound in the Cougars’ 72-64 loss to Lawrence Tech on Tuesday.
He had five points and a rebound in a 61-52 loss to Cornerstone on Friday to go along with four points, six rebounds and an assist in a 72-66 loss to Indiana Tech on Saturday.
• Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 76th in a time of 23:19 at the Mid-American Conference Championships Saturday in Ypsilanti.
• Albion College junior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball 13 times for 30 yards in the Britons’ 31-24 win over Trine University on Saturday.
• Colgate University junior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded a pass break-up in the Red Raiders’ 33-10 win over Bucknell on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) started at left guard in the Lakers’ 14-9 win over Michigan Tech on Saturday.
• Olivet College junior defensive back Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) recorded a tackle and a pass break-up in the Comets’ 49-7 win over Kalamazoo College on Saturday. Senior Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) also started at center.
• Cornerstone University freshman Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded a kill and a dig in the Golden Eagles’ 3-1 win over Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday.
She added seven digs and an ace in a 3-0 win over Rochester on Friday, along with an ace and two digs in a 3-0 win over the same team on Saturday.
• East Stroudsburg University senior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three kills, 30 assists, an ace, four blocks and seven digs in the Warriors’ 3-0 win over Pace on Tuesday.
She had five kills, 32 assists, two blocks and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Shepherd on Friday to go along with six kills, 34 assists, four blocks and seven digs in a 3-0 win over Shippensburg on Saturday.
• University of New Haven freshman Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 15 kills, an assist, a block and 15 digs in the Chargers’ 3-2 loss to St. Anselm on Friday.
She also had 11 kills, two assists, four aces and eight digs in a 3-0 win over Saint Michael’s on Saturday.
