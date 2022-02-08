College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 13th overall with a total score of 779 over four games. His best game was a 241.
• Grace Christian University junior Emily Libey (Reed City H.S.) recorded 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Tigers’ 84-68 win over Great Lakes Christian on Tuesday.
She also had five points, five rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block in a 79-52 loss to Lourdes on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded 10 points and three rebounds in the Lakers’ 78-21 win over Lake Superior State on Thursday. She also had 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 75-68 win over Ferris State on Saturday.
• Great Lakes Christian sophomore Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) recorded four points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Crusaders’ 84-68 loss to Grace Christian on Tuesday.
• Hope College freshman Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded four rebounds, a rebound and a steal in the Dutch’s 80-46 win over St. Mary’s College on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) recorded seven points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a block in the Lakers’ 80-63 loss to Muskegon CC on Wednesday. Freshman Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) had four points and six rebounds.
Andrade had six points and seven rebounds in a 76-75 OT win over Kalamazoo Valley on Saturday while McGillis added seven points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) had eight points and four rebounds in the Lakers’ 72-65 loss to Muskegon CC on Wednesday. Freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) had three points and a rebound.
Agema had 21 points, five rebounds, three assists an a steal in a 116-60 win over Kalamazoo Valley on Saturday while Nederhood added 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
• Rochester University senior Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) had seven points, three steals and two assists in the Warriors’ 86-63 win over Northwestern Ohio on Wednesday.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Thunder’s 83-56 win over Alma College on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Autumn Fosmore (Cadillac H.S.) made two saves in 27 minutes of scoreless relief in the Lakers’ 14-0 win over Loyola-Chicago on Saturday.
Fosmore picked up the win on Sunday, making 16 saves in Lake State’s 13-0 win.
• Aquinas College freshman Blake Whetstone (McBain H.S.) took fifth in the high jump at 5-feet, 7.25-inches at the Saints’ GR Sports Hall of Fame Classic on Friday.
• Cornerstone University freshman Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:26.38 at the GrR Sports Hall of Fame Classic on Friday at Aquinas. He also ran a leg of the 1,600-meter relay that took first in 3:23.81.
On the women’s side, freshman Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took sixth in the 600-meter run in 2:04.48 and freshman Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 13th in the 200-meter dash in 28.74 seconds.
• Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the 800-meter run at 2:19.02 at the Grand Valley State Snowdown Showdown.
• Grand Valley State University senior Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took fifth in the shot put-invite with a throw of 13.67 meters at the Lakers’ Snowdown Showdown on Friday.
• Hope College junior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took fifth in the pole vault at 4.06 meters at the Grand Valley State Snowdown Showdown.
• Rochester College freshman Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the 600-meter run in 1:49.38 and ninth in the 400-meter dash in 1:08.20 at the Concordia Red, White and Blue Classic on Friday.
