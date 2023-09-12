• Ferris State University senior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took fourth in a time of 26:39 at the Bulldogs’ Ray Helsing Invitational on Saturday.
• Huntington University sophomore Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took 16th in a time of 23:41 at the Indiana Wesleyan Twilight Invitational on Friday.
• Albion College fifth-year senior running back Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball 16 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the Britons’ 42-20 win over Bluffton on Saturday. He also caught two passes for nine yards.
• Alma College sophomore defensive back Aden Gurden (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a tackle for a 2-yard loss and had a pass-breakup in the Scots’ 68-0 win over Manchester on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech junior defensive lineman Ben Marion (Lake City H.S.) recorded two tackles in the Huskies’ 45-20 win over Hillsdale on Saturday.
• Tennessee Tech fifth-year senior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded six tackles and an interception in the Golden Eagles’ 56-10 loss to New Mexico on Saturday.
• Kellogg Community College sophomore Lydia Schamanek (Cadillac H.S.) scored on a penalty kick in the Bruins’ 3-1 win over St. Clair County Community College on Saturday.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded 10 digs in the Golden Eagles’ 3-0 win over Lawrence Tech on Wednesday.
Whitley also had seven aces, 30 digs and three assists in four matches in the Aquinas/Cornerstone Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Freshman Gabrielle VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) had 19 kills and six blocks in two matches.
• University of New Haven junior Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) earned Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week honors for her efforts.
Brown recorded 54 kills, seven aces, 33 digs, four assists and three blocks in three matches in the Bentley Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
• North Central Michigan College freshman setter Analiese Fredin (McBain H.S.) recorded 26 assists, five kills, two aces, a dig and four blocks in the Timberwolves’ 3-0 loss to Kalamazoo Valley on Friday.
She also had 18 assists, two kills, three digs, an ace and two blocks in a 3-0 loss to Macomb CC on Saturday.
• Northwood University sophomore setter Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 166 assists, 10 kills, eight aces and 25 digs in four matches Friday and Saturday at the UINDY Invitational.
