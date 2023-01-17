• Calvin College freshman Trevin Winkle (McBain NMC) recorded one point and two rebounds in the Knights’ 81-49 win over Hope on Wednesday. He also grabbed three rebounds in a 64-59 win over Adrian on Saturday.
• Davenport University junior Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 11 points and a rebound in the Panthers’ 62-46 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Thursday.
She also had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 75-65 OT win over Wayne State on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded 10 points, four rebounds and two steals in the Lakers’ 81-44 win over Wayne State on Thursday. Redshirt freshman Molly Anderson (Cadillac H.S.) added four rebounds and two assists.
Bisballe also had eight points, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in a 71-32 win over Saginaw Valley State on Saturday. Anderson added one point, four rebounds and an assist, as well.
• Hope College sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded six points, two rebounds, two assists and a block in the Flying Dutch’s 91-45 win over Adrian on Wednesday.
She also had one point and one rebound in a 69-53 loss to Albion on Saturday.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Lydia Schamanek (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a rebound, an assist and a steal in a 74-55 loss to Trine’s JV on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University junior Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) recorded three rebounds in the Lakers’ 86-70 loss to Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday.
She also had five points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in a 78-65 win over Purdue Northwest on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) recorded six points and seven rebounds in the Lakers’ 98-78 win over Aquinas’ JV on Tuesday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded five points, two rebounds, four assists and seven steals in the Lakers’ 96-48 win over North Central Michigan on Saturday. Sophomore Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) added an assist and a steal.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded 19 points, three rebounds and two steals in the Thunder’s 66-53 win over Alma on Wednesday.
She also had 17 points, four assists and a steal in an 84-16 win over Kalamazoo College on Saturday.
• Aquinas College senior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 113th overall with a total of 989 pins at the annual Kegel-ISBA Midwest Classic in Addison, Illinois. Foster bowled games of 219, 180, 167, 243 and 180.
Freshman Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac H.S.) bowled four games with 706 total pins and took 284th place. He bowled games of 200, 166, 185 and 155.
• Michigan State University sophomore Oakley Mickelson (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist in the Spartans’ 8-6 win over Concordia-Ann Arbor on Friday.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) scored her fifth goal of the season in the Lakers’ 3-1 win over Penn State on Saturday.
She also recorded two assists in Lake State’s 6-2 win over the Nittany Lions on Sunday.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took eighth in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.76 at the Grand Valley State Bob Eubanks Open Saturday. Sophomore teammate Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took ninth in the 800 in 2:43.99 and 28th in the mile in 5:56.42.
On the men’s side, Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took seventh in the 600 in 1:25.26 while sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 14th in the mile in 4:29.48.
• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:34.66 at the Michigan Invitational Saturday in Ann Arbor.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 22nd in the mile in a time of 4:35.04 at the Grand Valley State Bob Eubanks Open on Saturday.
• Muskegon Community College freshman Abigail Kiaunis (Reed City H.S.) took 28th in the mile in 6:08.31 at the SVSU Classic on Friday.
• Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took 10th in the 800-meter run in 2:38.57 and 20th in the mile at 5:45.46 at the SVSU Classic on Friday.
