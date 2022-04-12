  • Aquinas College junior Hunter Morrison
    • (Reed City H.S.) pitched three innings of relief, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out three in an 8-0 win over Grace Christian on Monday.
    • West Texas A&M junior
    Maddux Hoaglund
    • (Cadillac H.S.) pitched 3.1 innings, allowing eight earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out three in the Buffaloes’ 14-11 win over Angelo State on Saturday.
    • Alma College senior Emma Lloyd
      • (Cadillac H.S.) dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Kalamazoo College in a dual match on Tuesday. She also lost 8-2 with Kayla Weller at No. 2 doubles.

      Lloyd lost 6-4, 6-2 at No. 5 singles against Hope College on Saturday and dropped an 8-0 decision with Emily McDonald at No. 2 doubles.

      • Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta
        • (Cadillac H.S.) took 19th in the 800-meter run in 2:29.25 at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies Invitational.
        • Grand Valley State University junior
        Analynne Klotz
        • (Cadillac H.S.) took eighth in the 3000-meter steeplechase in 11:15.69 at the Flames Invitational in Cleveland, Tenn., on Saturday.
        • Hope College senior
        Ellie Haan
        • (McBain NMC) took fifth in the triple jump at 9.17 meters and sixth in the long jump at 4.33 meters at the Manchester Invitational.
        • Lake Superior State University senior
        Andrew Giddens
        • (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.06 seconds and seventh in the 400-meter hurdles at 59.38 seconds at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies Invitational.

        On the women’s side, senior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took 21st in the discus at 29.99 meters and 18th in the shot put at 10.46 meters.

        Lansing Community College sophomore Gabrielle Metzger (Cadillac H.S.) took 24th in the 800-meter run in 2:34.88 at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies Invitational.

