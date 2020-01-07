Basketball
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two points and six rebounds in the Lakers' 91-70 loss to Muskegon CC on Saturday. Freshman Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) had six points and a rebound.
Mid Michigan (7-4 overall, 0-1 MCCAA) hosts Grand Rapids CC on Wednesday and Lake Michigan College on Saturday.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 11 points, four rebounds and four blocks in the Red Raiders' 88-65 loss to Concordia on Thursday.
Sterk also had four points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in a 97-95 double-overtime win over Doane on Saturday.
Northwestern (14-4 overall, 6-2 GPAC) hosts Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday and is at Morningside on Saturday.
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded three points, two rebounds and an assist in the Warriors' 73-48 win over Cornerstone on Saturday.
Rochester (11-5 overall, 3-3 WHAC) is at Lawrence Tech on Wednesday and hosts Lourdes on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded two rebounds and a steal in the Cougars' 71-62 win over Siena Heights on Dec. 30. He also had 11 points, five rebounds and two steals in a 68-67 loss to Taylor University on Saturday.
Spring Arbor (10-6 overall, 1-3 Crossroads) hosts Marian today and Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday.
