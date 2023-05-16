• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took 29th in the 5,000-meter run in 18:35 at the St. Francis Fighting Chance Invitational.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took third in the 1,500-meter run in 4:03.30 at the Grand Valley State Last Chance Meet. He also ran a leg of the 3,200-meter relay that finished second in 7:44.42 at the St. Francis Fighting Chance Invitational.
• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the 800-meter run at 2:11.57 at the Mid-American Conference Championships in Akron, Ohio.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 19th in the 5,000-meter run at 5:56.90 at the Carius-Gregory Invitational.
