Basketball
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) grabbed a rebound in the Lakers' 99-69 win over Ashland on Thursday.
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four rebounds and two assists in the Lakers' 82-62 win over Alpena Community College on Dec. 3. Freshman Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) added three rebounds and a block.
Brooks had two points, four rebounds and two assists in a 90-70 loss to Erie College on Friday before adding five rebounds and two assists in a 94-90 double-overtime loss to Bay College on Saturday.
Mid Michigan (6-3 overall) hosts Olivet's JV on Saturday.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 12 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the Red Raiders' 85-83 overtime win over Briar Cliff on Wednesday.
Sterk also had 24 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist in a 93-76 win over Hastings on Saturday.
Northwestern (10-2 overall, 4-1 GPAC) is at Midland on Saturday.
• Northwestern Ohio freshman Garrett VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) recorded two points in a starting role in the Racers' 74-70 loss to Cornerstone on Wednesday. He also had three points and two rebounds in a 94-63 loss to Madonna on Saturday.
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) scored three points in the Warriors' 90-82 win over Concordia on Wednesday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded seven points, four rebounds and two steals in the Cougars' 91-89 loss to Bethel on Tuesday.
He also had four points and a rebound in a 77-76 OT loss to Mount Vernon Nazarene on Saturday.
• Trine University freshman Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded three points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Thunder's 97-48 win over Saint Mary's College on Saturday.
Bowling
• Aquinas College freshman Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 13th with a total score of 815 at the third WHAC Jamboree Saturday in Toledo, Ohio. Foster had a high score of 227 and an average score of 203.75.
Hockey
• Marian University freshman Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a shot on goal in the Sabres' 2-1 win over Finlandia on Friday and two shots in a 4-3 win over Saturday.
Marian (3-5-1 overall, 2-3-1 NCHA) is off until Jan. 4 at Augsburg and Jan. 5 at Saint Mary's (Minn.).
• Morrisville State College junior Dane Moore (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a shot in the Mustags' 3-2 win over Potsdam on Friday
Indoor Track & Field
• Dallas Baptist University sophomore Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 10:36.20 in the Crimson & Gold Invitational Saturday at Pittsburg State.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S) took 12th in the shot put with a throw of 12.77 meters at the Lakers' Holiday Open.
• Hope College senior Jager Haan (McBain NMC) took 18th in the long jump at 5.40 meters during the Grand Valley State Holiday Open.
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took 11th in the shot put at 10.35 meters and 13th in the weight throw at 11.45 meters.
On the men's side, sophomore Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took 15th in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.85 seconds.
• Saginaw Valley State University Kinzie Sikkema (Marion H.S.) took 11th in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 11:34.90 at the Cardinals' Holiday Open.
Soccer
• Delta College sophomore Hannah Emington (Cadillac H.S.) was named an NJCAA Division III First Team All-American.
Emington finished the season with a team-high 17 goals and five assists as the Pioneers advanced to the NJCAA Division III national championship game for the second straight season.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) was named to the AVCA/NAIA All-Mideast Region Team last week.
It is the third straight year Christensen has been named to the All-Mideast Region Team, but it is her first time making it on the First Team. She was an All-Region Honorable Mention choice in 2018 and 2017, when she was also voted the Mideast Region Freshman of the Year.
Christensen is the WHAC leader in hitting percentage (.339), which ranks 16th in the country and was the third-highest single-season hitting percentage in program history. She was also 12th in kills per set (2.6) and 13th with 306 total kills. Christensen was tied for eighth in the conference in blocks per set (0.8) and was seventh in the league with 98 total blocks and 87 block assists.
She will enter her senior campaign with 979 kills. Her .316 career hitting percentage is second-best in Saints history, while her 2.57 kills per set ranks fifth all-time.
