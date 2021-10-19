College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Aquinas College sophomore Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took second with a total of 1,118 pins at the Cornerstone University Invitational Saturday at Fairlanes Bowling Alley in Grandville.
• Aquinas College sophomore Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took 27th in a time of 27:32 at the Muskegon Jayhawk Invitational on Saturday.
• Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 86th in a time of 24:41 at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational Friday in Middleton, Wis.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) was named the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Women’s D2 National Athlete of the Week on Oct. 11.
She earned the honor after taking first at the Lewis Crossover in 21:54. She also earned GLIAC Women’s Athlete of the Week honors on Tuesday.
“This was a great step forward for Klaudia,” said Grand Valley head coach Jerry Baltes. “She competed well from the start to finish of the race. We are looking for her to keep making progress over the next several weeks.”
• Lake Superior State University freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 23rd in a time of 24:12 at the Northwood Tune-Up on Friday.
• Lansing Community College sophomore Gabrielle Metzger (Cadillac H.S.) took 53rd in a time of 21:54 at the Muskegon Jayhawk Invitational on Saturday.
• Albion College junior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball seven times for 31 yards in the Britons’ 49-0 win over Kalamazoo College on Saturday. He also caught three passes for 25 yards.
• Alma College junior defensive back Trever Salani (Manton H.S.) recorded one tackle in the Scots’ 36-21 loss to Adrian College on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) started at left guard in the Lakers’ 35-28 loss to Ferris State on Saturday. Grand Valley totaled 381 yards of offense in the contest.
• Olivet College senior Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) started at center in the Comets’ 31-16 loss to Hope College on Saturday. Olivet totaled 378 yards of offense in the contest.
• Aquinas College junior Aidan Raffaele (Cadillac H.S.) took 47th overall with a 263 in the Egypt Valley Intercollegiate tournament Oct. 11-12. He also tied for 15th with an 84 in the Cleary Fall Invitational Thursday at Mystic Creek Golf Course in Milford.
• Great Lakes Christian College sophomore keeper Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) stopped four of the seven shots she faced in the Crusaders’ 3-2 loss to Campbell University-Harrodsburg on Wednesday.
• Alma College junior Emma Lloyd (Cadillac H.S.) beat Lawrence Tech’s Maria Nicholls 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6 singles during a dual match on Saturday. Lloyd and Emily McDonald lost 8-2 at No. 3 doubles to Nicholls and Angela Anderanin.
• Cornerstone University freshman Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded two aces and four digs in the Golden Eagles’ 3-2 win over Indiana Tech on Saturday.
• East Stroudsburg University senior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 11 kills, 36 assists, two aces, seven blocks and 10 digs in the Warriors’ 3-2 win over USciences on Tuesday.
She added 10 kills, 36 assists, an ace, six blocks and 12 digs in a 3-1 loss to West Chester on Friday before picking up six kills, 28 assists, seven blocks and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Millersville on Saturday.
Finch earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Athlete of the Week honors last week for her play. It’s the second time the senior setter has been the PSAC East Athlete of the Week.
• University of New Haven freshman Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded nine kills, an ace, two blocks and eight digs in the Chargers’ 3-0 win over Pace on Tuesday.
She also had 10 kills, three aces and 14 digs in a 3-1 win over Franklin Pierce on Saturday.
