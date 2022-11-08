Basketball
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Molly Anderson (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four points, three rebounds and a block in the Lakers' 84-33 exhibition win over Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday.
Bowling
• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) finished 34th with 698 total pins in the second WHAC Jamboree Saturday in Allen Park. Freshman teammate Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac H.S.) bowled three games and took 60th with a 561.Vol
Cross Country
• Aquinas College senior Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) earned the school's Champion of Character nomination for the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. The award goes to a person from each team who represent the five core character values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership. Brines also was named to the league's All-Academic Team.
Brines placed 70th overall in the WHAC Championships in 29:32 Friday in Sylvania, Ohio.
On the women's side, freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took 18th in 20:10.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 38th in a time of 27:55 at the WHAC Championships Friday in Sylvania, Ohio.
On the women's side, sophomore Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 40th in 21:16.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 54th in a time of 26:52 at the GLIAC Championships Friday in New Boston, Mich.
• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took third in a time of 21:27 at the GLIAC Championships Friday in New Boston, Mich.
• Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took 37th in a time of 21:07 at the WHAC Championships Friday in Sylvania, Ohio,.
Football
• Albion College senior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Britons' 35-24 win over Olivet College on Saturday. He also caught one pass for seven yards.
Albion (9-0) is Alma College on Saturday with the MIAA title on the line as both teams are unbeaten.
• Alma College freshman Blake Swiger (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Scots' 30-10 win over Adrian College on Saturday.
Alma (9-0) hosts Albion this Saturday with the MIAA title on the line as both teams are undefeated.
• Michigan Tech sophomore Ben Marion (Lake City H.S.) recorded two tackles in the Huskies' 28-24 win over Hillsdale College on Saturday.
• Northwood University sophomore Owen Bontekoe (McBain H.S.) recorded a tackle in the Timberwolves' 35-24 loss to Ohio Dominican on Saturday.
Volleyball
• Cornerstone University sophomore Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded an ace and a dig in the Golden Eagles' 3-1 win over Michigan-Dearborn on Saturday.
• University of New Haven sophomore Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 12 kills, three aces, a block and seven digs in the Chargers' 3-0 win over Assumption on Nov. 1. She also had 10 kills and four blocks in a 3-1 loss to Saint Anslem on Friday before recording eight kills, an assist, five aces and 22 digs in a 3-1 win over St. Michaels on Saturday.
• Northwood University freshman Renee Brines (Cadillac H.S.) recorded five kills, 42 assists, an ace, two blocks and 11 digs in the Timberwolves' 3-1 win over Tiffin on Nov. 1. She also had two kills, 39 assists, two aces, seven digs and two blocks in a 3-0 win over Malone on Friday before picking up 22 assists, five digs and a block in a 3-2 loss to Walsh on Saturday.
