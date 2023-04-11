  • Aquinas College freshman Harry Chipman
    • (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 48th overall with a two-day score of 159 at the Lawrence Tech Battle at Shoatin Brae.
    • Kalamazoo College freshman
    MacKale McGuire
    • (Cadillac H.S.) shot a two day total of 189 to finish 210th overall at the Illinois Wesleyan University Invitational.
    • Northwood University freshman Ashlyn Lundquist
      • (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a double in the Timberwolves’ split with Malone on Friday.
      • Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth
        • (Reed City H.S.) took fifth in a time of 9:39.80 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Golden Grizzlie Invitational at Oakland.

        On the women’s side, freshman Reese Ensing (McBain H.S.) took 41st in the 5,000-meter run in 20:20.80.

        Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens

        • (Cadillac H.S.) took ninth in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.72 seconds and 10th in the 110 hurdles in 15.89 seconds at the Oakland Golden Grizzly Invitational. He also ran a leg of the 400 relay that took fifth in 44.11 seconds and a leg of the 1600 relay that took eighth in 3:40.13.

        On the women’s side, freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) took 23rd in the long jump at 4.69 meters and 22nd in the 400 dash in 1:04.46. She also ran a leg of the 400 relay that took 11th in 51.34 seconds. Freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 51st in the 5000 in 22:10.89.

        Northern Michigan University senior Mari McClure

        • (Lake City H.S.) took 23rd in the pole vault at 2.90 meters at the Golden Grizzly Invitational.

        Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) set a school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, taking eighth in 11:56.53 at the Golden Grizzlies’ invitational.

