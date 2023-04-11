- Aquinas College freshman Harry Chipman
- (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 48th overall with a two-day score of 159 at the Lawrence Tech Battle at Shoatin Brae.
- Kalamazoo College freshman
- (Cadillac H.S.) shot a two day total of 189 to finish 210th overall at the Illinois Wesleyan University Invitational.
- Northwood University freshman Ashlyn Lundquist
- (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a double in the Timberwolves’ split with Malone on Friday.
- Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth
- (Reed City H.S.) took fifth in a time of 9:39.80 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Golden Grizzlie Invitational at Oakland.
On the women’s side, freshman Reese Ensing (McBain H.S.) took 41st in the 5,000-meter run in 20:20.80.
Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens
- (Cadillac H.S.) took ninth in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.72 seconds and 10th in the 110 hurdles in 15.89 seconds at the Oakland Golden Grizzly Invitational. He also ran a leg of the 400 relay that took fifth in 44.11 seconds and a leg of the 1600 relay that took eighth in 3:40.13.
On the women’s side, freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) took 23rd in the long jump at 4.69 meters and 22nd in the 400 dash in 1:04.46. She also ran a leg of the 400 relay that took 11th in 51.34 seconds. Freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 51st in the 5000 in 22:10.89.
Northern Michigan University senior Mari McClure
- (Lake City H.S.) took 23rd in the pole vault at 2.90 meters at the Golden Grizzly Invitational.
Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) set a school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, taking eighth in 11:56.53 at the Golden Grizzlies’ invitational.
College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level
sports@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)
Marc Vieau
Sports Editor
