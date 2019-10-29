Basketball
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) had five points, two rebounds and a block in the Warriors' 86-72 win over Ohio Christian on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded two points and two rebounds in the Cougars' 84-79 OT loss to Cornerstone on Saturday in Marion, Indiana.
Bowling
• Aquinas College freshman Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) totaled 525 pins over three games in the Cornerstone Invitational Oct. 19.
Foster started the season by taking 16th with a score of 778 over four games at the WHAC Jamboree on Oct. 4.
Cross Country
• Aquinas College junior Brendan Shanahan (Cadillac H.S.) took 285th in a time of 29:33 at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge Saturday in Grand Rapids.
• Dallas Baptist University sophomore Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took 44th in a time of 25:02 at the Lone Star Conference Championships Saturday at Western New Mexico University.
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 76th in a time of 26:45 at the GLIAC Championships Friday in Westville, Indiana.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Klaudia O'Malley (McBain H.S.) earned Freshman of the Year honors by taking third in a time of 21:36 at the GLIAC Championships Friday in Westville, Indiana.
• Saginaw Valley State University senior Kinzie Sikkema (Marion H.S.) took 214th in a time of 26:42 at the GLIAC Championships.
Football
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) saw time on the offensive line in the Lakers' 27-7 win over Davenport on Saturday. The Lakers totaled 202 yards of offense in the win.
Grand Valley (7-1 overall, 5-1 GLIAC) hosts William Jewell College on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech sophomore tight end Lucas Marion (Lake City H.S.) caught one pass for three yards in the Huskies' 21-12 loss to Ashland on Saturday. Junior defensive lineman Taylor Pelton (Reed City H.S.) also had two tackles and a quarterback sack for three yards.
Michigan Tech (4-3 overall, 2-3 GLIAC) hosts Ferris State on Saturday.
• Olivet College freshman Brandon Major-Kailing (Reed City H.S.) caught three passes for 27 yards in the Comets' 21-7 loss to Hope on Saturday. Sophomore Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) saw time on the offensive line, as well.
Olivet (6-1 overall, 3-1 MIAA) is at Kalamazoo on Saturday.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 10 kills, four blocks and two digs while junior Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) had eight digs in the Saints' 3-2 loss to Lawrence Tech on Friday.
Christensen had seven digs, a block and a dig while VanBHouten added an assist and three digs in a 3-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.
Aquinas (12-12 overall, 9-6 WHAC) hosts Concordia on Wednesday before going to Siena Heights on Friday and Lourdes on Saturday.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Abby Lowe (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an ace in the Bruins' 3-1 win over Lake Michigan College on Tuesday. She also had four digs and an ace in a 3-1 loss to Kalamazoo Valley CC on Thursday.
• Lake Erie College senior Morgan Briggs (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 17 digs and four assists in the Storm's 3-1 loss to Walsh on Friday.
Briggs had 30 digs, a kill, three assists and three aces in a 3-2 win over Malone on Saturday.
Lake Erie (9-16 overall, 2-5 GMAC) is at Ursuline on Saturday.
