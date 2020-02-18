Basketball
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two rebounds and two assists in the Lakers' 89-83 OT win over Kalamazoo Valley on Wednesday. Freshman Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) added one point and rebound.
Brooks and Andrade each had a rebound in a 77-62 win over Kellogg on Saturday.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 24 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Red Raiders' 101-98 win over Jamestown on Wednesday.
Sterk had a team-high 22 points, six rebounds, two assists and three blocks in a 76-73 win over Midland on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded two points and a rebound in the Cougars' 82-81 win over Grace College on Tuesday.
Cade added six points and two rebounds in a 96-77 loss to Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday.
• Trine University freshman Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded a point and a rebound in the Thunder's 66-50 win over Albion on Wednesday. She also had a rebound, an assist and a steal in an 86-39 win over Adrian on Saturday.
Bowling
• Aquinas College freshman Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 142nd with 1,109 pins in the Hoosier Classic over the weekend in Indianapolis.
Foster bowled games of 206, 177, 153, 177, 159 and 237.
Indoor Track and Field
• Alma College freshman Tim Carlington (Cadillac H.S.) took eighth in the mile in 4:50.13 and 11th in the 800-meter run in 2:09.58 at the WHAC vs. MIAA Challenge on Friday.
• Aquinas College sophomore Zach Flint (Manton H.S.) took third in the pole vault at 4.20 meters at the WHAC vs. MIAA Challenge on Friday.
On the women's side, freshman Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took fifth in the pole vault at 2.97 meters and senior Autumn Fedorowicz (Manton H.S.) took fourth in the 600-meter run in 2:06.11.
• Cornerstone University senior Mara VanOrder (Evart H.S.) took 22nd in the 600-meter run in 1:39.60 at the Grand Valley State Big Meet.
• Dallas Baptist University sophomore Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took 14th in the 3,000-meter run in 10:22.18 at the Indoor Gorilla Classic at Pittsburg State.
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took seventh in the eighth heat of the 5,000-meter run in 16:06.44 at the Grand Valley State Big Meet.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Klaudia O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took 11th in the 3,000-meter run in 9:47.93 at the Lakers' Big Meet on Friday while sophomore Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took fifth in the shot put at 13.16 meters.
On the men's side, freshman Keegan O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took 29th in the 3,000-meter run in 8:28.23.
• Hope College sophomore Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) took 14th in the long jump at 15-feet, 10.5-inches, 28th in the 60-meter dash in 8.67 seconds and 37th in the 200-meter dash at 28.89 seconds at the North Central College Invitational.
On the men's side, senior Jager Haan (McBain NMC) took 10th in the long jump at 19-feet, 11.5-inches while freshman Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took 13th in the pole vault at 13-feet, 0.75-inches.
Skiing
• University of Michigan freshman Alex Netzley (Cadillac H.S.) took 24th in the slalom in 1:23.05 and fourth in the giant slalom at 54.62 seconds at the USCSA Midwest Regional Championships at Marquette Mountain.
