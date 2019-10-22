Basketball
• Rochester College sophomore guard Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded 11 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Warriors' 82-55 win over Windsor on Wednesday.
Rochester (1-0 overall) hosts Ohio Christian on Saturday.
Cross Country
• Alma College freshman Tim Carlington (Cadillac H.S.) took 245th in a time of 27:36 at the Oberlin College Inter-Regional Rumble Saturday.
Football
• Alma College freshman Connor Agan (Reed City H.S.) recorded three tackles in the Scots' 34-31 loss to Adrian College on Saturday.
Alma (4-2 overall, 2-1 MIAA) hosts Kalamazoo on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) saw time on the offensive line in the Lakers' 45-17 win over Northern Michigan University on Saturday. The Lakers totaled 592 yards of offense in the win.
Grand Valley (6-1 overall, 4-1 GLIAC) hosts Davenport on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech sophomore tight end Lucas Marion (Lake City H.S.) caught two passes for 28 yards in the Huskies' 30-17 win over Davenport on Saturday.
Michigan Tech (4-2 overall, 2-2 GLIAC) is at Ashland on Saturday.
• Olivet College sophomore Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) saw time on the offensive line in the Comets' 34-17 win over Trine on Saturday. Olivet totaled 438 yards of offense in the win.
Olivet (6-0 overall, 3-0 MIAA) hosts Hope on Saturday.
Soccer
• Delta College sophomore midfielder Hannah Emington (Cadillac H.S.) scored a goal while sophomore Katelyn Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) and freshman Karli Scott (Cadillac H.S.) each had a shot on goal in the Pioneers 3-0 win over Schoolcraft College in the NJCAA Region XII Division III Championship game Saturday.
The Pioneers (14-0 overall) compete in the NJCAA Division III Great Lakes Region District Championship Nov. 2-3 in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
• Lake Michigan College freshman Tanner Mulder (McBain NMC) recorded a shot in the Red Hawks 1-0 loss to Jackson College on Wednesday.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded eight kills and four blocks in the Saints' 3-0 win over Cornerstone on Wednesday. Junior Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) added two assists and seven digs.
Christensen had 16 kills and eight blocks while VanHouten recorded six digs in a 3-2 win over Northwestern Ohio on Friday. Christensen had nine kills, four blocks and two digs in a 3-1 loss to Indiana Tech on Saturday while VanHouten had an assist and 10 digs.
Aquinas (11-11 overall, 8-5 WHAC) hosts Lawrence Tech on Friday and Rochester on Saturday.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Abby Lowe (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a kill in the Bruins' 3-0 loss to Grand Rapids CC on Oct. 15 before picking up three kills and a dig in a 3-0 loss to Lansing CC on Thursday.
She had two kills, a dig and two blocks in a 3-1 win over Olivet's JV before picking up two digs and a block against Madonna's JV on Sunday.
• Lake Erie College senior Morgan Briggs (Cadillac H.S.) had six digs and an assist in the Storm's 3-0 loss to Davenport Friday morning. She added 13 digs and an assist in a 3-1 loss to McKendree later in the day.
Briggs had 18 digs and two assists in a 3-1 win over William Jewell on Saturday.
Lake Erie (6-17 overall, 1-4 GMAC) is at Walsh on Friday and at Malone on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.