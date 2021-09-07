• Cornerstone University freshman Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 51st overall in 26:42 at Calvin Knight Invitational on Saturday.
• Lansing Community College sophomore Gabrielle Metzger (Cadillac H.S.) took 46th in a time of 24:27 at the Olivet College Invitational on Wednesday.
• Spring Arbor University freshman Shelby Cade (Buckley H.S.) took 58th in a time of 25:16 at the Calvin Knight Invitational on Saturday.
• Albion College junior running back Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) paced the Britons with 99 yards on 14 carries in a 36-20 win over Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
The Britons are at Defiance College on Saturday.
• Colgate University junior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) had two tackles in the Red Raiders’ 51-0 loss to Boston College on Saturday.
Colgate hosts Stony Brook on Saturday.
• Cornerstone University freshman Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded an ace, an assist and a dig in four matches at the Bethel Tournament. The Golden Eagles went 0-4 in the event.
• East Stroudsburg University senior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 43 kills, 34 assists, six blocks, 35 digs and two aces in four matches at the Wayne State University Invitational. The Warriors went 0-4.
• New Haven freshman Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 50 kills, five assists, five aces, nine blocks and 57 digs in the Chargers’ four matches in the Tony Banner Memorial Tournament in Clarion, Penn. New Haven went 1-3.
