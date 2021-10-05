College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 162nd in a time of 20:51 at the Notre Dame Invitational on Friday.
• Ferris State University sophomore Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 220th in a time of 27:16 at the Louisville Classic Blue Race.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 44th in a time of 17:36 at the Louisville Classic Gold Race. Junior teammate Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took 156th in a time of 18:31.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 33rd in a time of 29:18 at the Saginaw Valley State Red October Invitational Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University freshman Shelby Cade (Buckley H.S.) took 193rd in a time of 20:37 at the Louisville Classic Blue Race.
• Colgate University junior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded a pair of tackles in the Red Raiders’ 28-21 win over Georgetown on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) started at offensive guard in the Lakers’ 49-17 win over Saginaw Valley State on Saturday. Grand Valley totaled 400 yards of offense.
• Olivet College senior Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) started at center in the Comets’ 33-10 win over Alma College on Saturday. Olivet totaled 448 yards of offense in the contest.
• Great Lakes Christian College junior goalkeeper Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) recorded a shutout, making one save in the Crusaders’ 2-0 win over Toccoa Falls on Sept. 27.
She also started, played 38 minutes and made one save in a 4-0 win over Maranatha Baptist on Friday.
• Cornerstone University freshman Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded a dig and an ace in the Golden Eagles’ 3-0 win over Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday.
She also had an ace in a 3-0 win over Lawrence Tech on Friday.
• East Stroudsburg University senior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four kills, 15 assists, an ace, three blocks and seven digs in the Warriors’ 3-0 loss to Shepherd on Friday.
She also had four kills, 16 assists, two aces, a block and eight digs in a 3-0 win over Shippensburg on Sarurday.
• University of New Haven freshman Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 17 kills, two blocks and 15 digs in the Chargers’ 3-1 win over Bridgeport on Tuesday.
She had four kills, two assists, a block and six digs in a 3-0 win over Molloy Thursday while also picking up 14 kills, an ace, a block and 10 digs in a 3-1 win over Georgian Court University on Sunday.
