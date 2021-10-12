College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took second with 892 total pins in the first WHAC Jamboree Oct. 2 in Fort Wayne, Ind. He also bowled a 710 at the Orange and Black Classic, hosted by Pikeville University in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Saturday.
• Ferris State University sophomore Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 189th in a time of 28:22 at the Lewis Crossover on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took first in a time of 21:543 at the Lewis Crossover Saturday in Romeoville, Illinois.
Junior teammate Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took 33rd at 23:09 and freshman Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 117th at 24:31.
• Albion College junior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) carried the ball 11 times for 46 yards in the Britons’ 21-7 loss to Adrian College on Saturday. He also recorded a tackle on defense and returned a punt four yards.
• Colgate University junior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded four tackles and forced a fumble in the Raiders’ 31-10 loss to Brown University on Saturday.
• Olivet College senior Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) started at center in the Comets’ 35-14 loss to Trine on Saturday.
• Baker University sophomore Grant Pogue (McBain NMC) took 45th overall with a 6-over par 78 at the Heart of America Conference Fall Preview in Raymore, Missouri.
• Great Lakes Christian College junior goalkeeper Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) recorded two saves in 54:22 of work in a 2-0 win over Grace Christian on Wednesday.
She also played 17:19 in an 8-0 win over Mount Mary on Sunday and didn’t face a shot on goal.
• Cornerstone University freshman Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded a dig in the Golden Eagles’ 3-1 loss to Indiana Wesleyan on Friday.
• East Stroudsburg University senior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 11 kills, 43 assists, an ace, a block and 29 digs in the Warriors’ 3-2 win over Bloomsburg on Friday.
She also had seven kills, 29 assists, an ace, a block and seven digs in a 3-0 win over Lock Haven on Saturday.
• University of New Haven freshman Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 11 kills, three aces, a block and three digs in the Chargers’ 3-0 win over Caldwell on Tuesday.
She also had eight kills, four assists, an ace, a block and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Le Moyne on Saturday.
