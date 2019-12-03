Basketball
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) recorded three points, one rebound, an assist and a steal in the Lakers' 95-72 win over Algoma University on Nov. 26.
Lake State (3-3 overall) hosts Ashland on Thursday and Wayne State on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded six points, two rebounds and an assist in the Lakers' 109-46 win over Alma's JV on Nov. 26.
Freshman Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) recorded nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks, as well.
Mid Michigan CC (5-1 overall) is at Alpena CC today before taking part in the St. Clair County CC tournament Friday and Saturday.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 14 points, five rebounds, an assist and a block in the Red Raiders' 97-79 win over Peru State on Friday.
Sterk had 17 points, six rebounds, and an assist in a 92-81 win over Dickinson State on Saturday.
Northwestern (8-2 overall, 2-1 GPAC) is at Briar Cliff on Wednesday and hosts Hastings on Saturday.
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded three points, one rebound and one assist in the Warriors' 76-72 win over Madonna on Nov. 26.
He also had five points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in a 99-60 win over Lambton College on Saturday.
Rochester (5-4 overall, 2-2 WHAC) is at Concordia on Wednesday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded two points, seven rebounds and a steal in the Cougars' 88-78 win over Huntington on Nov. 26.
Spring Abror (6-2 overall, 1-0 Crossroads) hosts Bethel today and is at Mount Vernon Nazarene on Saturday.
Bowling
• Aquinas College freshman Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 48th overall with a total score of 1,193 and an average of 198.8 at the National Match Games over the weekend in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Foster had a high game of 232.
