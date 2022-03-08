  • Aquinas College junior Hunter Morrison
    • (Reed City H.S.) pitched an inning of relief, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two in the Saints’ 8-5 win over Carolina University on Saturday.
    • Hope College freshman Olivia Bellows
      • (Lake City H.S.) recorded one rebound in the Flying Dutch’s 86-54 win over La Roche in the first round of the NCAA Division III women’s tournament on Thursday.

      Hope (28-1 overall) hosts Millikin in the sectional semifinals on Friday.

      Mid Michigan College freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recorded six points and three rebounds in the Lakers’ 77-58 win over Lake Michigan College Tuesday in the first round of the NJCAA Great Lakes District A tournament. Sophomore teammate Couper Agema

      • (McBain H.S.) added two points, two assists and two steals.

      Nederhood added three rebounds and an assist in a 68-48 loss to Muskegon CC on Friday in the district semifinals.

      • Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded six points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Thunder’s 62-37 win over Immaculata in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Friday.

      She also had 11 points, four rebounds and two steals in a 63-42 win over John Carroll on Saturday.

      Trine (26-3 overall) will face Springfield University on Friday in the sectional semifinals in Lexington, Kentucky.

      • Cornerstone University freshman Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) ran a leg of the 3,200-meter relay that finished in 8:14.22 on day one of the NAIA Indoor Nationals Thursday in Brookings, S.D. The time did not advance the relay to the finals.

