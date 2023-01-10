College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Calvin College freshman Trevin Winkle (McBain NMC) recorded 12 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Knights’ 71-51 win over Alma on Saturday.
• Davenport University junior Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded nine points and a rebound in the Panthers’ 80-66 loss to Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday.
• Ferris State University freshman Emma Schierbeek (McBain H.S.) recorded three points in the Bulldogs’ 81-57 win over Lake Superior State on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded two points, five rebounds, two assists, a block and two steals in the Lakers’ 83-73 win over Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday. She also had seven rebounds, a block and a steal in a 62-54 win over Purdue Northwest on Saturday.
• Hope College sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded two points and a rebound in the Flying Dutch’s 88-62 win over Alma on Wednesday. She also had two points, two steals and an assist in an 89-32 win over Olivet on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University junior Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) recorded two points, a rebound and an assist in the Lakers’ 81-57 loss to Ferris State on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) recorded three points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Lakers’ 106-96 OT loss to Jackson College on Wednesday. He also had four points, five rebounds and two assists in a 96-82 win over Kellogg on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recorded three points, three rebounds and a steal in the Lakers’ 72-62 loss to Jackson College on Wednesday. Sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded four assists and two steals.
Nederhood had two points, four rebounds and a steal in a 54-39 win over Kellogg on Saturday while Agema added six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded 17 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the Thunder’s 88-52 win over Saint Mary’s College on Saturday.
• Marian University senior Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a goal in the Sabres’ 4-1 win over Bethel College on Saturday.
