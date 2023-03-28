College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

Kalamazoo College freshman MacKale McGuire (Cadillac H.S.) competes in a match during the fall 2022 season for the Hornets.

 photo courtesy of kalamazoo college

• Kalamazoo College freshman MacKale McGuire (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 33rd with an 84 at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate in Terre Haute, Ind., on Sunday.

• Northwood University freshman Ashlyn Lundquist (Cadillac H.S.) had three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs in the Timberwolves’ sweep — 7-1 and 18-10 — of Ferris State on Wednesday.

She also had two hits and an RBI in Northwood’s split with Ashland on Friday. Lundquist added a hit and two RBIs in a split with Lake Erie on Sunday.

• Cornerstone University sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took fifth in the 1,500-meter run in 4:14.74 at the Indiana Wesleyan Polar Bear Invitational

On the women’s side, sophomore Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 33rd in the 1,500 in 5:36.32 while sophomore Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 17th in the 400 dash in 1:09.37.

• Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took 74th in the 800-meter run in a personal-best time of 2:14.25 at the Raleigh Relays at N.C. State.

• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 16th in the 1,500-meter run in a time of 4:19.43 at the Raleigh Relays at N.C. State. She also took 37th in the 800 in 2:11.49.

• Spring Arbor University freshman Shelby Cade (Buckley H.S.) took fifth in the 5,000-meter run in 19:51.06 at the Indiana Wesleyan Polar Bear Invitational.

sports@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)

"

"