College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 32nd with 1,038 total pins in the Bowling Green Falcon Classic on Saturday.
• Davenport University sophomore Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four points, four rebounds and a steal in the Panthers’ 86-59 loss to Southern Indiana on Tuesday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Lakers’ 77-61 win over Findlay on Sunday.
• Mid Michigan College freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recorded 12 points, four rebounds and two steals in the Lakers’ 99-62 win over Alpena CC on Wednesday. Sophomore teammate Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) added eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Agema had four points and a steal in a 72-64 loss to Schoolcraft College on Saturday while Nederhood had four points and a rebound.
• Spring Arbor University senior Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded four points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Cougars’ 79-76 loss to Bethel on Saturday.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded two rebounds in the Thunder’s 63-50 win over Benedictine on Wednesday.
She also had eight points, six rebounds and an assist in a 66-49 win over Wisconsin-Stout on Saturday before adding two points, a rebound, two assists and a steal in a 72-66 loss to Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Sunday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) started at left guard in the Lakers’ 20-3 win over Lindenwood in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Grand Valley (10-1 overall) is at Ferris State in the second round at 1 p.m. on Nov. 27.
• Marian University junior Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two shots in the Panthers’ 2-2 shootout loss to Concorida-Wisconsin on Friday.
• Michigan State University freshman Oakley Mickelson (Cadillac H.S.) has an assist through five games with the Spartans ACHA Division I club team.
• East Stroudsburg University senior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded eight kills, 46 assists, three aces, three blocks and 16 digs in the Warriors’ 3-2 win over Bloomsburg in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday.
She also had a kill, 29 assists, an ace, two blocks and eight digs in a 3-1 loss to Clarion in the tournament semifinals on Friday.
• University of New Haven freshman Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 14 kills, two aces, two blocks and 13 digs in the Chargers’ 3-1 win over Southern New Hampshire in the Northeast 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.
She had eight kills, five blocks and 13 digs in a 3-1 semifinal win over Stonehill on Friday before recording 12 kills, four blocks and 19 digs in a 3-2 championship match loss to American International on Saturday.
New Haven (22-9 overall) next competes in the NCAA Division II East Region Championship on Dec. 2 against an opponent to be determined.
