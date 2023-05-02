• Baker University sophomore Grant Pogue (McBain NMC) tied for 25th overall with a three-day total of 230 in the Heart of American Conference Championship at The Preserve on Rathbun Lake Golf Course in Moravia, Iowa.
• Northwood University freshman Ashlyn Lundquist (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a hit in the Timberwolves’ sweep of Walsh on Walsh on Friday. She also had two hits in a sweep of Findlay on Saturday.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took fourth in the 800-meter run in 1:57.64 at the Davenport Tune-Up. Sophomore Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took 11th in 2:01.00 in the 800 and seventh in the javelin at 39.59 meters.
On the women’s side, sophomore Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 15th in the 200 dash in 27.45 seconds, 17th in the 100 dash in 13.79 seconds and 22nd in the 400 dash in 1:04.38. Sophomore Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 18th in the 800 at 2:37.43 and 33rd in the 1,500 in 5:21.09.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:23.15 at the Grand Valley State Extra Weekend Meet.
• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took first in the 1,500-meter run in 4:23.01 at the Lakers’ Extra Weekend Meet. Sophomore Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took seventh in the 5,000 in 17:40.34.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.34 seconds, eighth in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.02 and 18th in the 100 dash in 11.54 seconds at the Davenport Tune-Up. He also a ran a leg of the 1600 relay that took third in 3:43.25 and the 400 relay that took fifth in 43.18 seconds.
On the women’s side, freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 23rd in the 5,000 at 22:47.72 while freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) ran a leg of the 400 relay that took seventh in 51.62 seconds.
• Michigan State University freshman Noah Morrow (Manton H.S.) took fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:30.32 at the Grand Valley State Extra Weekend Meet.
• Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the 1,500-meter run in a time school- and meet-record time of 5:00.55 at the Concordia-Ann Arbor Legacy Invitational on Saturday.
