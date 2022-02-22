• Aquinas College junior Hunter Morrison (Reed City H.S.) pitched an inning of relief, allowing five runs, one earned run on two hits and three walks in the Saints’ 15-14 10-inning win over Indiana-South Bend on Sunday.
• Davenport University sophomore Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) scored a point in the Panthers’ 54-44 loss to Grand Valley State on Thursday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded seven points and six rebounds in the Lakers’ 54-44 win over Davenport on Thursday. She also had nine points, five rebounds, an assist and two blocks in a 70-61 win over Northwood on Saturday.
• Hope College freshman Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded two points in the Flying Dutch’s 75-45 win over Adrian on Wednesday.
She also had two rebounds and two assists in a 94-23 win over Kalamazoo on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University senior Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) recorded one point and rebound in the Lakers’ 90-61 loss to Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) recorded 14 points, five rebounds, a steal and a block in the Lakers’ 92-82 loss to Lansing CC on Wednesday. Freshman Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) also had four points and two rebounds.
Andrade had 11 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in a 62-59 loss to Glen Oaks on Saturday while McGillis added two points, five rebounds and an assist.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) had four rebounds, an assist and four steals in the Lakers’ 68-49 win over Lansing CC on Wednesday. Freshman Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) addewd one point, three rebounds and two steals.
• Trine University junior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded three rebounds and two assists in the Thunder’s 95-44 win over St. Mary’s College on Wednesday. She also had four points, four rebounds and an assist in a 70-34 win over Adrian on Saturday.
• Aquinas College junior Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 78th out of 528 bowlers in the Hoosier Classic over the weekend in Indianapolis. Foster had a six-game total of 1,193 pins, scoring games of 157, 234, 183, 234, 182 and 203.
• Aquinas College freshman Blake Whetstone (McBain H.S.) took eighth in the high jump at 1.76 meters at the WHAC Championships.
On the women’s side, junior Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took 14th in the pole vault with a jump of 2.52 meters.
• Cornerstone University freshman Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took fifth in the 600-meter run in 1:25.78 and ran a leg of the 3,200-meter relay that took second in 7:56.22 at the WHAC Championships.
On the women’s side, freshman Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 14th in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.98 and 29th in the 200 dash in 29.08 seconds.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 15th in the mile in 4:41.55 at the Saginaw Valley State Tune-Up Meet.
On the women’s side, freshman Sydney Edstrom (Pine River H.S.) took 13th in the 400-meter dash in 1:10.60.
• Grand Valley State University senior Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the shot put at 14.24 meters while freshman Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took fifth in the mile at 5:14.04 at the Lakers’ Tune-Up Meet.
On the men’s side, Logan Boolman (Cadillac H.S.)., competing for the Grand Valley State Track Club, took sixth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.43 seconds.
• Hope College senior Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) finished fifth in the long jump at 4.54 meters and fifth in the triple jump at 8.89 meters at the Grand Valley State Tune-Up Meet.
On the men’s side, junior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the pole vault at 4.30 meters.
• Lake Superior State University senior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took seventh in the weight throw at 11.69 meters and 14th in the shot put at 10.56 meters at the Grand Valley State Tune-Up Meet.
On the men’s side, senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) ran a leg of the 1,600-meter relay that took fourth in 3:33.65.
• Michigan Tech University student Emilee Houk (Cadillac H.S.) took 21st in slalom in 1:27.91 and 24th in giant slalom at 1:00.48 at the MCSA Great Lakes Regional Championships Saturday at Marquette Mountain.
• University of Michigan student Alex Netzley (Cadillac H.S.) took 23rd in 1:22.88 and 15th in GS at 56.40 second at the MCSA Great Lakes Regional Championships Saturday at Marquette Mountain.
Teammate Leo Lavigne (Cadillac H.S.) took 34th in slalom at 1:35.96 and 23rd in GS at 57.31 seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.