• Aquinas College junior Hunter Morrison (Reed City H.S.) pitched one inning in the Saints’ 6-0 loss to Northwestern Ohio on Tuesday. He allowed one hit and no walks.
He got the win in relief in a 9-8 victory over St. Francis on Thursday. Morrison pitched the final four innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out three.
Morrison pitched one inning in a 19-4 loss to Rochester on Sunday. He allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk. He also pitched the final inning in a 22-17 loss to Rochester on Sunday, allowing no earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out one.
• Alma College senior Emma Lloyd (Cadillac H.S.) won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5 singles over Albion’s Alura Reed during a dual match Sunday.
She also teamed with Emily McDonald to win 8-7 at No. 3 doubles.
• Aquinas College freshman Blake Whetstone (McBain H.S.) took ninth in the high jump at 1.71 meters at the Grand Valley State Al Owens Classic.
On the women’s side, senior Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took 12th in the pole vault at 2.50 meters.
• Cornerstone University freshman Grayson VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) took 13th in the 800-meter run in 1:59.86 and 10th in the javelin throw at 38.41 meters at the Grand Valley State Al Owens Classic. Freshman Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 42nd in the 1,500 in 4:20.33.
On the women’s side, freshman Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 30th in the 100-meter dash in 13.71 seconds and 21st in the 400 dash in 1:06.36. Freshman Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 51st in the 800 in 2:46.14.
• Ferris State University freshman Sydney Edstrom (Pine River H.S.) took 48th in the 200-meter dash in 31.67 seconds at the Grand Valley State Al Owens Classic.
• Grand Valley State University junior Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11:05.32 at the Lakers’ Al Owens Classic.
Freshman Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 20th in the 1,500-meter run in 5:01.88.
Senior Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took third in the shot put invite at 13.67 meters and fourth in the discus invite at 48.06 meters.
• Hope College senior Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) took 15th in the long jump at 4.52 meters at the Grand Valley State Al Owens Classic.
On the men’s side, junior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the pole vault at 4.30 meters.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.23 seconds and fifth in the 400 hurdles in 58.69 seconds in the Al Owens Classic at Grand Valley State.
On the women’s side, senior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took ninth in the shot put at 10.89 meters and 32nd in the discus at 24.06 meters.
• Rochester University freshman Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took 40th in the 800-meter run in 2:41.02 at the Elaine Leigh Invitational at Oakland.
