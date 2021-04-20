Baseball
• Aquinas College sophomore Hunter Morrison (Reed City H.S.) pitched three innings of relief, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks in the Saints' 6-4 loss to Lawrence Tech on Tuesday.
Morrison also two innings of relief Saturday against Clearly, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three in the Saints' 8-4 13-inning win.
• Indian Hills Community College sophomore Maddux Hoaglund (Cadillac H.S.) threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out 12 in the Warriors' 9-4 win over Kirkwood CC on Saturday.
Football
• Albion College sophomore running back Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) led the Britons' ground game with 78 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 49-34 win over Adrian on Saturday. He also caught one pass for six yards and had one tackle on defense.
Albion (2-0 overall, 2-0 MIAA) is at Olivet on Saturday.
• Olivet College sophomore defensive back Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) recorded two tackles in the Comets' 36-21 loss to Trine on Saturday. Junior lineman Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) started at right guard.
Softball
• Hope College senior Morgann Kanouse (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a hit and scored a run in the Dutch's sweep of Manchester on April 12. She had two hits and scored a run in a split with St. Mary's on Friday before picking up a hit and an RBI in a split with Kalamazoo on Saturday.
Tennis
• Alma Colege senior Brandon Ralston (Cadillac H.S.) dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision at No. 1 singles Wednesday against Hope College. Ralston and Tait Morrissey also lost 8-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Ralston beat Olivet's Donald Doyle 6-2, 6-2 in a match on Sunday and also won 8-7(7-3) with Morrissey at No. 1 doubles.
Track and Field
• Aquinas College junior Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took 11th in the pole vault at 2.70 meters at Grand Valley's Al Owens Classic.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Klaudia O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took ninth in the 5,000-meter run in 16:35.83 at the Eastern Kentucky University Twilight Invitational.
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 11th in section 2 of the 1,500-meter run in 4:13.22 at the Grand Valley Al Owens Classic.
• Hope College junior Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) took fourth in flight one of the long jump at 4.72 meters and fifth in the triple jump at 9.56 meters at Grand Valley's Al Owens Classic.
• Lake Superior State University junior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took second in second 2 of the 110-meter hurdles in 15.44 seconds and second in section 2 of the 400 hurdles in 57.39 seconds at the Grand Valley Al Owens Classic. He also ran a leg of the 400 relay that took fifth in 45.16 seconds.
On the women's side, Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took sixth in the hammer throw at 33.39 meters, seventh in flight 2 of the shot put at 8.76 meters and eighth in flight 2 of the discus at 27.77 meters.
• Lansing Community College freshman Gabrielle Metzger (Cadillac H.S.) took 12th in section 5 of the 1500-meter run in 5:44.83 at Grand Valley's Al Owens Classic.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College senior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four kills, an assist, a block and three digs in the Saints' season-ending 3-0 loss to Indiana-Kokomo in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament.
Senior Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) recorded seven digs, as well.
Aquinas finished the season 21-4 overall.
