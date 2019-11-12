Basketball
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two points and four rebounds in the Lakers' 73-68 loss to Delta College on Wednesday.
Mid Michigan (1-1 overall) is at Alma College's JV on Wednesday.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and an assist in the Red Raiders' 107-60 win over Ozark Christian on Friday. He poured in 23 points, five rebounds and five steals in a 63-60 win over Viterbo on Saturday, as well.
Northwestern (4-1 overall) hosts Mount Mary today.
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded six points and an assist in the Warriors' 75-70 loss to Graceland on Thursday.
Rochester (2-2 overall) is at Northwestern Ohio on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded six points, five rebounds and two assists in the Cougars' 78-75 win over Concordia on Nov. 5.
He added nine points, six rebounds and an assist in a 93-91 loss to Madonna on Thursday before recording 11 points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist in a 66-64 win over Ohio Christian University on Saturday.
Spring Arbor (4-2 overall) hosts Grace Christian today.
Bowling
• Aquinas College freshman Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 35th with a total score of 742 and a high score of 196 at the second WHAC Jamboree Saturday in Grandville.
Cross Country
• Aquinas College junior Brendan Shanahan (Cadillac H.S.) took 59th in a time of 28:51 in the WHAC Championships Saturday in Allendale.
On the women's side, junior Autumn Fedorowicz (Manton H.S.) took 95th in 24:26.
• Dallas Baptist University sophomore Analynne Klotz (Cadillac H.S.) took 79th in a time of 24:16 at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Saturday in Range Canyon, Texas.
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 136th in a time of 35:23 at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Saturday in Evansville, Indiana.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Klaudia O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took 10th in a time of 21:17 at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Saturday in Evansville, Indiana.
O'Malley and Lakers won the regional title and will next compete in the NCAA Division II National Championships Nov. 23 in Sacramento, California.
Football
• Michigan Tech sophomore Lucas Marion (Lake City H.S.) caught three passes for 14 yards in the Huskies' 35-14 loss to Wayne State on Saturday. Junior defensive lineman Taylor Pelton (Reed City H.S.) recorded two tackles and another for a 1-yard loss.
Michigan Tech (4-5 overall, 2-5 GLIAC) wraps up the season Saturday against Northwood.
• Olivet College freshman Brandon Major-Kailing (Reed City H.S.) recorded one catch for 24 yards in the Comets' 28-13 win over Alma College on Saturday. Sophomore Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) also saw time on the offensive line as Olivet totaled 323 yards of offense.
Olivet (8-1, 5-1 MIAA) hosts Albion on Saturday.
Hockey
• Marian University freshman Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a pair of shots in the Sabres' 6-1 loss to St. Catherine on Saturday.
Soccer
• Delta College sophomore Hannah Emington (Cadillac H.S.) earned NJCAA Division III Region XII All-Region honors last week. She also was named All-MCCAA First Team. Freshman teammate Katelyn Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) earned Second Team honors while freshman Karli Scott (Cadillac H.S.) was an Honorable Mention selection, as well.
• Muskegon Community College freshman Rachel Weinclaw (Mesick H.S.) was named to the NJCAA Division I All-Region XII Second Team and also earned All-MCCAA Honorable Mention honors.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded nine kills, two assists and a block in the Saints' 3-0 win over Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday. Junior Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) added five digs and an assist.
Christensen added 11 digs, four blocks and a dig in a 3-0 win over Madonna on Saturday. VanHouten had 10 digs.
Aquinas (17-12 overall, 14-6 WHAC) faces Lourdes in the first round of the WHAC tournament on Wednesday.
• Lake Erie College senior Morgan Briggs (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist and 15 digs in the Storm's 3-1 loss to Alderson Broaddus on Friday. She added 21 digs, seven assists and two aces in a 3-1 win over Ohio Valley on Saturday.
Lake Erie (10-18 overall, 4-6 GMAC) hosts Hillsdale on Friday and Findlay on Saturday.
