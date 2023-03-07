College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Grand Valley State University redshirt sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded four points, six rebounds and a steal in the Lakers’ 60-43 win over Purdue Northwest in the GLIAC tournament quarterfinals Wednesday. Redshirt freshman Molly Anderson (Cadillac H.S.) also grabbed a rebound.
Bisballe had eight points, 10 rebounds, an assist and two steals in an 87-48 win in the semifinals against Saginaw Valley State Saturday while Anderson added eight points and a steal.
Bisballe also had seven points, five rebounds, an assist and two blocks in a 62-54 win over Michigan Tech in the title game on Sunday. Anderson added two steals.
• Hope College sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded two points and two rebounds in an 82-61 win over St. Norbert in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Friday in Holland. She also grabbed a rebound in an 81-67 loss to Wartburg College on Sunday.
The Flying Dutch finished the season at 26-3 overall.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded four points, three rebounds and three assists in the Lakers’ 68-57 win over Kalamazoo Valley CC in the semifinals of the Michigan Community College Athletic Association state tournament Saturday. Sophomore Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) added three points and a steal.
Agema had 18 points, four rebounds and two steals in a 93-78 win over Jackson College in the title game on Sunday while Nederhood had three points and three rebounds.
Mid Michigan (26-4 overall) competes in the NJCAA Great Lakes District A semifinals Thursday against an opponent to be determined.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded 18 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and a steal in the Thunder’s 79-69 win over Washington (Mo.) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Friday in Dubuque, Iowa.
She also had 11 points, seven rebounds and an assist in a 60-54 win over Loras in the secound round on Saturday.
Trine (23-6 overall) faces New York University in the sectional semifinal round Friday in Lexington, Kent.
• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took 24th overall in the 5,000-meter run in a time of 18:18 at the NAIA Indoor Championships Friday in Brookings, South Dakota.
• Northwood University freshman Ashlyn Lundquist (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two hits, including her first collegiate grand slam, and six RBIs in Timberwolves’ 15-2 win over Clarion Saturday in Clermont, Fla.
She also had a hit in a 2-0 loss to defending national champion Rogers State later in the day.
Lundquist also had a hit in a 9-3 win over Wayne State (Neb.) on Sunday.
