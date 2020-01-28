Basketball
• Mid Michigan Community College freshman Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) recorded five points, five rebounds and a block in the Lakers' 83-78 win over Kellogg on Jan. 20. Sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) had two rebounds and two assists.
Brooks recorded five points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals in a 66-60 win over Jackson College on Wednesday before adding two points and three rebounds in a 91-89 win over Glen Oaks on Saturday. Andrade added three points and three rebounds, as well.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 10 points, four rebounds and two steals in the Red Raiders' 89-76 win over Briar Cliff on Wednesday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded two assists, a rebound and a steal in the Cougars' 78-51 win over Goshen College on Tuesday. He also had three points and three rebounds in a 69-59 loss to Taylor University on Saturday.
• Trine University freshman Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded a rebound and an assist in the Thunder's 54-39 win over Adrian on Wednesday.
She also had four points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in a 66-39 win over Kalamazoo on Saturday.
Hockey
• Marian University freshman Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a shot on goal in the Sabres' 3-0 win over Northland on Friday.
Indoor Track and Field
• Alma College freshman Tim Carlington (Cadillac H.S.) took 38th in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:06.96 at the Saginaw Valley State Invitational.
• Aquinas College sophomore Zach Flint (Manton H.S.) took fourth in the pole vault at 4.50 meters at the Saginaw Valley State Invitational while freshman Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took 40th in the 800-meter run in 2:08.69.
On the women's side, Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took 24th in the pole vault at 2.82 meters and junior Autumn Fedorowicz (Manton H.S.) took 38th in the 800-meter run in 2:54.55.
• Cornerstone University senior Mara VanOrder (Evart H.S.) took 30th in the 400-meter dash in 1:29.21 and 26th in the 200 dash in 28.39 seconds at the Saginaw Valley State Invitational. She also took 14th in the high jump at 1.49 meters and ran a leg of the 1600-meter relay that took second in 4:00.21.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Klaudia O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took second in the mile at 5:00.05 at the Indiana University Gladstein Invitational. Sophomore Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took fifth in the shot put at 43-feet, 9.25-inches.
• Lake Superior State University junior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took seventh in the shot put at 36-feet, 5.75 inches at the Hillsdale Conference Crossover.
On the men's side, sophomore Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took eighth in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.89 seconds and ran a leg of the 1600-meter relay that took third in 3:43.25.
• Olivet College freshman Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) took 46th in the 200-meter dash in 24.24 seconds at the Saginaw Valley State Invitational.
Skiing
• University of Michigan freshman Alex Netzley (Cadillac H.S.) took third in slalom in 58.43 seconds and first in giant slalom in 48.44 seconds at the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association's Week 2 races at Crystal Mountain over the weekend.
Freshman Leo Lavigne (Cadillac H.S.) took 12th in slalom in 1:03.07 and third in GS in 49.22 seconds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.