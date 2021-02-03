Basketball

• Grace Christian University junior Emily Libey (Reed City H.S.) recorded eight points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the Flames’ 63-52 win over Welch College on Friday. She also had 22 points, a rebound and two assists in a 69-65 win over Welch on Thursday.

• Grand Valley State University freshman Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded six points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in the Lakers’ 61-49 win over Wayne State on Sunday. She also had three points, a rebound and a steal in a 66-57 win Friday over Wayne State.

• Northwestern College junior Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the Red Raiders’ 81-67 win over Dordt on Wednesday. He also had 21 points, eight rebounds, two assist and two steals in an 85-56 win over Midland on Saturday.

• Spring Arbor University junior Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded seven points, 10 rebounds and a steal in the Cougars’ 73-55 loss to Concordia on Jan. 25. He had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in an 89-76 win over Goshen on Saturday while also contributing 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 94-69 win over Great Lakes Christian on Monday.

• Trine University sophomore guard Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded five points, a rebound and a steal in the Thunder’s 69-35 win over Calvin on Wednesday. She also had eight points and three rebounds in a 61-44 win over Adrian on Saturday.

 

Bowling

• Aquinas College sophomore Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 25th with a score of 579 in the season-opening WHAC Jamboree Jan. 22 in Kalamazoo. Aquinas finished eighth as a team in the event, held in three different locations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

 

Indoor Track and Field

• Grand Valley State University junior Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 40-feet, 5.5-inches at the Lakers’ Bill Clinger Classic on Friday.

• Northern Michigan University sophomore Mari McClure (Lake City H.S.) took third in the pole vault with a jump of 10-feet, 2.75-inches at the Saginaw Valley State Jets Pizza Invitational Friday.

 

Volleyball

• Aquinas College senior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 27 kills and four blocks as the Saints went 3-0 over the weekend to open their season. Christensen recorded her 1,000th career kill in a 3-0 win over Governor’s State University on Saturday. Senior teammate Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) recorded 22 digs and four assists in the three victories, as well.

 

Cadillac News

Tags