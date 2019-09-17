Cross Country
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 145th in the Spartan Invitational Friday in East Lansing in a time of 27:41.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Klaudia O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took 52nd in the Spartan Invitational Friday in East Lansing in a time of 23:15.
Football
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) saw time on the offensive line in the Lakers' 28-24 come-from-behind win over Delta State on Saturday. Grand Valley had 343 yards of total offense in the contest.
GVSU (2-0 overall) is at Northwood on Saturday.
• Michigan Tech junior defensive lineman Taylor Pelton (Reed City H.S.) recorded three tackles and a sack for two yards in the Huskies' 24-19 win over McKendree on Saturday.
Michigan Tech (2-0 overall) is at Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.
• Olivet College freshman Brandon Major-Kailing (Reed City H.S.) caught two passes for 13 yards in the Comets' 54-24 win over Concordia-Chicago on Saturday. Freshman teammate Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) recorded one tackle defensively.
Sophomore Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) saw time on the offensive line as Olivet totaled 431 yards of offense in the win.
Golf
• Delta College freshman Tyler Campbell (Cadillac H.S.) shot a 78 and sophomore teammate Cooper Benson (Cadillac H.S.) shot a 79 as the Pioneers took second in the Sam Kromer Invitational Friday in Port Huron.
Soccer
• Delta College sophomore Hannah Emington (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three goals on five shots in the Pioneers' 8-0 win over Kellogg CC on Saturday. Freshman teammate Karli Scott (Cadillac H.S.) added a goal and an assist while sophomore Katelyn Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) and freshmen Kristen Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) saw time, as well.
Scott scored three goals while Emington had a goal and an assist in a 15-0 win over Ancilla College on Sunday. Kristen Goodrich added a goal and two assists.
Delta (5-0 overall, 5-0 MCCAA) hosts Schoolcraft on Wednesday and Muskegon on Saturday.
• Lake Michigan College freshman Brendan Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a goal in the Red Hawks' 3-2 loss to Muskegon CC on Wednesday. Freshmen Dan Trautner (Cadillac H.S.), Jacob Cochrane (Cadillac H.S.) and Tanner Mulder (McBain NMC) also saw time in the contest.
• Muskegon Community College freshman keeper Rachel Weinclaw (Mesick H.S.) recorded a save in the Jayhawks' 4-1 win over Jackson College on Saturday. Freshman teammate Cameryn Ensor (Buckley H.S.) also recorded a shot on goal.
Ensor also picked up an assist in a 7-1 win over Lake Michigan College on Sunday while Weinclaw played a half in goal.
Tennis
• Alma College junior Brandon Ralston (Cadillac H.S.) beat Concordia 6-0, 6-7, 10-8 at No. 1 singles and also teamed with Brett Reuter for an 8-5 win at No. 1 doubles.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College junior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 10 kills, six blocks and six digs in the Saints' 3-2 loss to Cornerstone on Friday. Junior teammate Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) added eight digs.
Aquinas (3-7 overall, 0-1 WHAC) hosts Indiana Tech on Saturday and Northwestern Ohio on Sunday.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Abby Lowe (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist and a block in the Bruins' 3-0 loss to Grand Rapids CC on Thursday.
• Lake Erie College senior libero Morgan Briggs (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 29 digs, four assists and two aces in four matches at the Cal (Pa.) Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Lake Erie went 0-4.
