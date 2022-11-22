• Concordia University freshman Chloe Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) grabbed a rebound in the Cardinals’ 82-62 win over Michigan-Dearborn on Saturday.
• Davenport University junior guard Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded six points and a steal in the Panthers’ 62-45 loss to Findlay on Friday.
She also had 12 points, including the game-winning free throw, two rebounds and two steals in a 56-55 win over Tiffin on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Molly Anderson (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals in the Lakers’ 78-50 win over Tiffin on Friday. She also had two points and an assist in an 83-45 win over Findlay on Saturday.
• Hope College sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded five points, three rebounds and two assists in the Flying Dutch’s 92-40 win over Finlandia on Friday. Freshman Megan Bennett (McBain NMC) added two points.
Bellows also grabbed two rebounds in an 89-77 win over Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University junior Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) recorded seven points and a rebound in the Lakers’ 65-48 loss to Ursuline on Thursday.
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) recorded seven points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in the Lakers’ 83-60 win over Aquinas’ JV on Wednesday.
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded five points, a rebound, five assists and a steal in the Lakers’ 82-57 win over Spring Arbor’s JV on Wednesday.
• Trine University senior guard Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded nine points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Thunder’s 66-51 win over Edgewood on Friday.
She also had 11 points, four rebounds and an assist in a 66-54 win over Otterbein on Saturday.
• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took 131st overall in a time of 19:14 at the NAIA National Championships Friday in Tallahassee, Florida.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 107th in a time of 33:32 in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championships Saturday in Kenosha, Wis.
• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took first in a time of 21:19 at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championships Saturday in Kenosha, Wis.
The Lakers took first as a team and will next compete in the NCAA Division II National Championships Dec. 2 in Seattle.
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took 202nd overall in a time of 27:24 at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championships Saturday in Kenosha, Wis.
• Alma College freshman Aden Gurden (Cadillac H.S.) blocked a punt in the Scots’ 41-21 win over Mount St. Joseph in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs Saturday. Freshman defensive lineman Blake Swiger (Cadillac H.S.) also saw time in the contest.
Alma (11-0 overall) hosts Aurora in the Round of 16 at noon Saturday.
• Colgate University senior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded an interception and a tackle in the Red Raiders’ season-ending 52-38 loss to Fordham on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) scored a goal in the Lakers’ 4-2 loss to Grand Valley State on Saturday and another in a 4-3 loss on Sunday.
• Marian University senior Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist in a Sabres’ 7-2 loss to Concordia-Wisconsin on Friday.
• University of New Haven sophomore outside hitter Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) was named All-East Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association on Monday.
Brown led all Northeast-10 Conference hitters with 369 kills and a 3.58 kills per set average. She finished in the top defensively with 408 digs, as well.
Brown led her team and the league by averaging .58 aces per set and she finished the year with 58.
