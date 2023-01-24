College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Calvin College freshman Trevin Winkle (McBain NMC) recorded two rebounds and a block in the Knights’ 74-65 win over Kalamazoo College on Wednesday. He also had two steals in a 54-47 win over Trine on Saturday.
• Concordia University freshman Chloe Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) grabbed a rebound in the Cardinals’ 72-43 win over Michigan-Dearborn on Saturday.
• Davenport University junior Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 10 points, two rebounds and a steal in the Panthers’ 76-58 loss to Michigan Tech on Thursday.
She also had eight points, three rebounds and three assists in a 57-46 loss to Northern Michigan on Saturday.
• Ferris State University freshman Emma Schierbeek (McBain H.S.) was 1 of 2 from the free-throw line in the Bulldogs’ 65-47 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Thursday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded seven points, five rebounds, three blocks and a steal in the Lakers’ 45-38 win over Northern Michigan on Thursday.
She also had nine points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in a 57-56 loss to Michigan Tech on Saturday.
• Hope College sophomore Olivia Bellows (Lake City H.S.) recorded 19 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Flying Dutch’s 121-51 win over St. Mary’s College on Wednesday.
She also had seven points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals in an 89-37 win over Alma on Saturday. Freshman Megan Bennett (McBain NMC) also grabbed a rebound in the win.
• Kellogg Community College freshman Lydia Schamanek (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a rebound and a steal in the Bruins’ 56-52 loss to Southwestern Michigan on Wednesday.
• Lake Superior State University junior Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) recorded two rebounds and an assist in the Lakers’ 53-52 loss to Wayne State on Thursday.
She also had two points, three rebounds and three steals in a 70-50 loss to Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) recorded two points, four rebounds and an assist in the Lakers’ 102-70 win over Grand Rapids CC on Wednesday.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded two rebounds and three assists in the Lakers’ 74-65 win over Grand Rapids CC on Wednesday.
Agema also had five points, a rebound and two steals in a 65-39 win over Kirtland on Saturday. Sophomore Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) added two points, two rebounds and an assist.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded 18 points, three rebounds and two steals in the Thunder’s 68-41 win over Albion on Wednesday.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Lindsey Tonello (Cadillac H.S.) scored a goal in the Lakers’ 2-1 loss to Michigan State Saturday.
• Marian University senior Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) scored a goal in the Sabres’ 3-1 win over Lawrence on Friday.
• Aquinas College freshman Molly Harding (Manton H.S.) took third in the mile in 5:34.80 at the Saints’ John Flaminio Classic on Friday.
• Cornerstone University sophomore Logan Churchill (Pine River H.S.) took 13th in the 800-meter run in 2:01.57 and 28th in mile in 4:27.42 at the Grand Valley State Mike Lints Alumni Open.
On the women’s side, sophomore Kendra Montague (Pine River H.S.) took 20th in the 200-meter dash in 28.32 seconds. Sophomore Makayla Hall (McBain NMC) took 12th in the 3,000-meter run in 11:29.57, as well.
• Eastern Michigan University freshman Chloie Musta (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the 800-meter run in 2:10.99 at the Notre Dame Invitational Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
• Ferris State University junior Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 17th in the mile in 4:28.07 at the Saginaw Valley State Doug Hansen Open. Wirth also ran a leg of the 1600-meter relay that took second in 3:37.63.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Maggie O’Malley (McBain H.S.) took 16th in the mile at 5:19.54 at the Lakers’ Mike Lints Alumni Open.
• Hope College senior Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the pole vault at 13-feet, 2.25-inches.
• Lake Superior State University senior Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.70 seconds, sixth in the 60-meter dash in 7.41 seconds and sixth in the long jump at 18-feet, 9-inches at the Central Michigan Jack Skoog Open.
On the women’s side, freshman Gwen Phillips (Cadillac H.S.) took sixth in the 3,000-meter run in 12:49.48.
• Muskegon Community College freshman Abigail Kiaunis (Reed City H.S.) took 27th in the 200-meter dash in 29.50 seconds at the Grand Valley State Mike Lints Alumni Open. She also took 14th in the 800 in 2:26.91.
• Rochester University sophomore Heather Eller (Cadillac H.S.) took 15th in the 3,000-meter run in 11:16.68 at the Saginaw Valley State Doug Hansen Open.
