Basketball
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) recorded two points and a rebound in the Lakers' 84-67 loss to Ferris State on Thursday.
• Mid Michigan Community College freshman Henrique Andrade (Buckley H.S.) recorded two points and a rebound in the Lakers' 78-72 loss to Ancilla on Feb. 24. Sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) added two rebounds and an assist.
Brooks had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in a 95-79 win over Lansing on Wednesday while Andrade grabbed a rebound.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded a game-high 24 points, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in the Red Raiders' 74-63 loss to Concordia in the GPAC tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded six points and a rebound in the Cougars' 79-68 win over Saint Francis in the first round of the Crossroads League tournament on Wednesday.
He also had two points, three rebounds and a steal in a tournament semifinal loss to Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday.
• Trine University freshman Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) had two assists and a rebound in the Thunder's 75-50 win over Albion in the MIAA tournament semifinals on Friday.
Indoor Track and Field
• Alma College freshman Tim Carlington (Cadillac H.S.) took 15th in the 800-meter run in 2:07.75 at the MIAA Indoor Championships. He also ran legs of the seventh-place 1600 relay (3:44.93) and seventh-place distance medley relay (12:01.03).
• Grand Valley State University freshman Klaudia O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took second in the 3,000-meter run in 9:38.77 at the GLIAC Indoor Championships. She also ran a leg of the distance medley relay that took third in 11:54.94.
Sophomore Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took second in the shot put at 45-feet, 0.5-inches.
• Hope College freshman Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took first in the pole vault at 14-feet, 3.25-inches at the MIAA Indoor Championships and senior Jager Haan (McBain NMC) took 19th in the long jump at 19-8.
On the women's side, sophomore Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) took eighth in the long jump at 15-10.5 and eighth in the triple jump at 31-4.
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) finished 12th in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.71 seconds prelims at the GLIAC Indoor Championships.
• Northern Michigan University freshman Mari McClure (Lake City H.S.) took 14th in the pole vault at 10-feet at the GLIAC Indoor Championships.
