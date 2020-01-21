Basketball
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) recorded three points in the Lakers' 102-81 loss to Michigan Tech on Thursday.
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two steals and an assist in the Lakers' 85-79 OT loss to Kalamazoo Valey on Wednesday.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block in the Red Raiders' 89-79 loss to Mount Mary on Wednesday.
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) grabbed a rebound in the Warriors' 83-74 win over Northwest Ohio on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University sophomore Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded five points and four rebounds in the Cougars' 74-67 win over Grace on Jan. 14. He also had two rebounds and a steal in an 82-74 loss to St. Francis on Saturday.
• Trine University freshman Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded seven points, three rebounds and an assist in the Thunder's 66-37 win over St. Mary's College on Wednesday.
She also had two points, a rebound and an assist in a 63-45 win over Albion Saturday.
Bowling
• Aquinas College freshman Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) took 24th out of 429 bowlers with a total of 1,071 pins (202, 236, 203, 226, 204) at the Kegan ISBPA Collegiate Championship in Addison, Illinois.
The Saints took 45th as a team.
Indoor Track and Field
• Alma College freshman Tim Carlington (Cadillac H.S.) took 32nd in the mile in 4:51.30 at the Saginaw Valley State Doug Hansen Open on Friday.
• Aquinas College freshman Matthew Brines (Cadillac H.S.) took 59th in the 800-meter run in 2:10.77 at the Grand Valley Bill Clinger Classic while sophomore Zach Flint (Manton H.S.) took 10th in the pole vault at 14-feet, 1.75-inches.
On the women's side, senior Autumn Fedorowicz (Manton H.S.) took 31st in the 600-meter run in 2:00.06.
• Cornerstone University senior Mara VanOrder (Evart H.S.) took 15th in the 600-meter run in 1:44.94 at the Grand Valley State Bill Clinger Classic Friday. She also ran a leg of the 1,600-meter relay that took eighth in 4:12.33.
• Ferris State University freshman Brandon Wirth (Reed City H.S.) took 63rd in the 3,000-meter run in 9:24.41 at the Grand Valley Bill Clinger Classic.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Klaudia O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took fifth in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 9:54.66 at the Lakers' Bill Clinger Classic on Friday while sophomore teammate Liz Pyles (Cadillac H.S.) took sixth in the shot put at 43-feet, 4.25-inches.
On the men's side, freshman Keegan O'Malley (McBain H.S.) took fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 8:29.07.
• Hope College freshman Zach Elmore (Cadillac H.S.) took 17th in the pole vault at 12-feet, 10-inches at the Grand Valley State Bill Clinger Classic while senior Jager Haan (McBain NMC) took 29th in the long jump at 17-11.75.
• Lake Superior State University sophomore Andrew Giddens (Cadillac H.S.) took ninth in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.93 seconds at the SVSU Doug Hansen Open. He also ran a leg of the Lakers' 1,600-meter relay that took fourth in 3:38.10.
On the women's side, junior Brittney Ryan (Marion H.S.) took 12th in the shot put at 10.74 meters and 19th in the weight throw at 11.77 meters.
