College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Grand Valley State University redshirt sophomore Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and a block in the Lakers’ 81-77 win over Kentucky Wesleyan in the first round of the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional on Friday. Redshirt freshman Molly Anderson (Cadillac H.S.) added three rebounds and a steal.
Bisballe also had six points and five rebounds in a 61-53 win over Drury on Saturday.
The Lakers (31-2 overall) faced top-ranked Ashland in the regional championsip game Monday night.
• Mid Michigan College sophomore Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) recordfed four points, 10 rebounhds, two steals and an assist in the Lakers’ 68-33 win over Ancilla College in the first round of the NJCAA Great Lakes District Tournament. Sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) added two rebounds and an assist.
Nederhood had three points in Saturday’s 69-65 win over Lakeland Community College in the district finals while Agema had three assists, a rebound, a steal and a block.
Mid Michigan (28-4 overall) advances to the national tournament. Pairings will be announced today.
• Mid Michigan sophomore Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) recorded 12 points and five rebounds in the Lakers’ 85-64 win over Kirtland Tuesday in the NJCAA Great Lakes District C quarterfinals.
He also had three points and eight rebounds in a 57-47 season-ending loss to Macomb on Friday.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded four points, eight rebounds and a steal in the Thunder’s 66-49 loss to New York University in the sectional semifinals of the NCAA Division III tournament Friday in Lexington, Kent.
Trine finished the year at 23-7 overall.
• Aquinas College freshman Harry Chipman (Cadillac H.S.) took 43rd overall with a score of 213 (+33) at the three-day Lawrence Tech Invitational in Opelika, Ala.
Senior Aidan Raffaele (Cadillac H.S.) took 55th overall with a 235 (+55).
• Grand Valley State University junior Klaudia O’Malley (McBain H.S.) ran a leg of the Lakers’ Distance Medley Relay that took first in a time of 11:12.47 at the NCAA Division II National Championships Friday in Virginia Beach, Va. She was joined by Kate Zang, Taryn Chapko and Natalie Graber. The foursome broke three records — the meet record, facility record and the NCAA Division II all-time record.
In addition, O’Malley came back on Saturday to take fifth overall in the mile in a time of 4:52.83
Grand Valley’s women finished sixth as a team.
• Northwood University fresman Ashlyn Lundquist (Cadillac H.S.) had two hits, including a double, and an RBI in the Timberwolves’ 9-4 win over Grand Valley State March 6 in Clermond, Fla.
She had a hit in a 3-2 win over Minnesota-Mankato on Tuesday and another in a 4-0 win over Seton Hill on Thursday. She also had two hits, including a double, in an 8-0 win over Missouri-St. Louis on Saturday.
Lundquist finished the trip with a run-scoring double in a 6-2 win over Purdue Northwest on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.