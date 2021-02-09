Basketball
• Davenport University freshman Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three points, two rebounds and an assist in the Panthers' 79-49 win over Lake Superior State on Friday.
• Grand Valley State University freshman Rylie Bisballe (Lake City H.S.) recorded four points, four rebounds and two blocks in the Lakers' 72-57 win over Ferris State on Saturday. She added 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 60-57 win over the Bulldogs on Sunday.
• Lake Superior State University freshman Jaden Wilder (Manton H.S.) recorded eight points, four rebounds and a steal in the Lakers' 79-49 loss to Davenport University on Friday. Wilder also had 11 points, five rebounds, an assist and two steals in a 77-57 loss to Davenport on Saturday.
• Northwestern College junior Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a block and two steals in the Red Raiders' 78-71 win over Mount Marty on Saturday.
• Spring Arbor University junior Denver Cade (Buckley H.S.) recorded 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in the Cougars' 84-60 win over Grace Christian on Friday.
• Trine University sophomore Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded two points, a rebound and two assists in the Thunder's 61-52 loss to Hope on Wednesday. She had five points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in a 92-55 win over Albion on Saturday.
Bowling
• Aquinas College sophomore Brandon Foster (Cadillac H.S.) scored a 411 to take 41st overall in the third WHAC Jamboree Saturday in Lansing. He also threw a team-high game of 237.
• Aquinas College freshman Kaitlyn Vermilyea (Cadillac H.S.) took 23rd overall with a 543 in the third WHAC Jamboree of the season Saturday in Lansing.
Indoor Track and Field
• Aquinas College junior Kennedy Pollington (McBain H.S.) took sixth in the pole vault at 8-feet, 9-inches at the Saints' Challenge.
• Hope College junior Ellie Haan (McBain NMC) took eighth in flight one of the long jump at 14-feet, 6.5-inches at the Grand Valley State Snowdown Showdown. Haan also took eighth in flight one of the triple jump at 30-5.75.
• Northern Michigan University freshman Mari McClure (Lake City H.S.) took fifth in the pole vault at 9-feet, 9-inches during a meet Friday at Saginaw Valley State.
• Olivet College sophomore Elijah Lewis (Pine River H.S.) took fourth in the long jump at 20-feet, 5.25-inches in a three-team meet at Trine University.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College senior Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 18 kills, eight blocks and five digs in the Saints' three matches last week. Aquinas lost to Cornerstone on Tuesday before beating Cumberland and Spring Arbor on Saturday.
Senior teammate Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) recorded 32 digs and five assists in the three matches, as well.
