College roundup: Local athletes competing at the collegiate level

• Albion College junior Phillip Jones-Price (Reed City H.S.) paced the Britons’ with 63 yards rushing on 16 carries in a 23-20 win over Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Saturday.
Albion (4-0 overall) hosts Adrian in its MIAA opener on Oct. 9.
• Colgate University junior defensive back Jackson Price (Reed City H.S.) recorded a tackle and a pass breakup in the Red Raiders’ 30-3 win over Lehigh on Saturday.
Colgate (1-3 overall, 1-0 Patriot League) is at Georgetown on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University sophomore Jake Kochanny (Cadillac H.S.) started at left tackle in the Lakers’ 44-21 win over Michigan Tech on Saturday.
Grand Valley rolled up 430 yards of offense in the contest.
• Olivet College senior Andrew Sikkema (McBain H.S.) started on the offensive line in the Comets’ 44-27 win over Milsaps on Saturday.
Olivet (3-0 overall) is at Alma on Saturday to open MIAA play.
• Aquinas College junior Aidan Raffaele (Cadillac H.S.) tied for 55th with a two-day total of 168 in the Lawrence Tech Blue Devil Classic Sept. 20-21 at Treetops in Gaylord.
• Great Lakes Christian College junior Rachel Wienclaw (Mesick H.S.) saw time in the Crusaders’ 4-0 loss to Bob Jones University on Saturday.
• Alma College junior Emma Lloyd (Cadillac H.S.) beat Albion’s Morgan DeRose 6-2, 6-4 in a No. 5 singles match on Saturday in the Scots’ fall home opener.
She also teamed with Summer Stoldt to beat Savannah McDonald and Ellie Debo 8-5 at No. 3 doubles.
• Cornerstone University freshman Emma Whitley (Pine River H.S.) recorded an ace and a dig in the Golden Eagles’ 3-0 win over Concordia on Wednesday.
• East Stroudsburg University senior Ali Finch (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 12 kills, 43 assists, an ace, five blocks and 13 digs in the Warriors’ 3-1 win over Kutztown on Friday.
• University of New Haven freshman Macy Brown (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 14 kills, four aces, a block and 10 digs in the Chargers’ 3-1 win over American International on Tuesday.
She also had 12 kills, three aces, three blocks and seven digs in a 3-0 win over Saint Rose on Friday.
